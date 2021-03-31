The One Show’s Alex Jones Showcases Baby’s Bump In Gorgeous Belted Dress





Alex jones showed off her blooming baby bump on Tuesday night as she donned one of her favorite summer dresses. RELATED: The Best Loungewear Sets For Women To Wear This Spring The unique show the host looked gorgeous in a hermidi dress, which features pink stripes and a belted waist. Fans can recognize the gorgeous GL HRGEL dress from Alex wore it on the show in 2020, but its floating design makes it clearly suitable both before and during pregnancy! “My favorite dress is … just right!” Alex wrote as she posed for a mirror selfie. Holding out her flowing skirt for another snap, she added, “Lots of love for this dress. It’s an old good from @gulhurgel.” Loading the player … WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she is pregnant with third child That would explain why we can’t find it online! Fortunately, fans of the style can still shop for similar styles from the label, with the same pink striped colourway and the same belt. Alex paired it with a pair of white heels for a summery look and wore her dark hair in a straight, sleek style. Since announcing that she is expecting her third child with her husband Charlie Thomson, Alex sported beautiful outfits. The star who already has two sons, Teddy and Kit, looked better than ever in a pair of wide-leg Zara jeans, a striped top by Joanie and a pair of Topshop patent heels to share her exciting news. PHOTOS: Alex Jones’ Scandinavian-inspired home is heaven for a third child READ: & Other Stories stocks a bargain look-alike for Kate Middleton’s sold-out floral dress – so hurry up She was visibly nervous as she told her co-hostRonan Keating about her surprise pregnancy, saying, “I just feel really nervous all of a sudden … this seems like a good time to share news with everyone – and with the studio team for the first time ! Belted dress GL HRGEL, was 630 now 189, The Outnet BUY NOW “The lockdown has been anything but predictable, and we’ve had some really unexpected news. Baby number three is on the way!” Soon after, the TV star took her Instagram Stories where she revealed his bump for the first time. Alex looked gorgeous in a floral dress by Nobody’s Child that featured delicate flowers, puffed sleeves, off the shoulder ruffles and an empire waist with ruffles. Affectionately touching her bump, the mum-of-two wrote in the caption, “There she is,” followed by pink heart emojis. MORE: Marks & Spencer’s New Dress Is SO Similar To Meghan Markle’s Late Late Show Dress







