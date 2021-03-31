Fashion
Addison Rae pays homage to Drake in a floral dress for $ 278 – and TikTok is obsessed
In addition to the singer, dancer and influencer, Addison rae can now add a new title to their growing list: Stylist.
In her latest TikTok download, the 20-year-old showed some love for the Canadian superstar Duck, as she filmed a short video of herself singing her 2013 hit Hold On, We Going Home.
The star’s floral spaghetti strap dress was a hit with fans, with many wondering where they could buy the look for themselves.
You are beautiful, wrote one follower.
Okay, but where did you get the dress? I need an Easter outfit, added another.
Rae took the comments to share that the dress comes from Reformation, the Los Angeles-based brand known for its soft, sexy and eco-responsible fashion.
BUY IT: Reform, CAN $ 278 /198 USD
Although she didn’t mention the exact dress, fans looking to purchase the Raes style can still find her $ 278 CAD / $ 198 USD. Saskia dress available in some sizes.
With a bustier-inspired design and delicate spaghetti straps, the Saskia dress also comes in three other spring-ready designs that are an ideal choice for the season.
It can easily be worn on its own for a dressy occasion, but Rae also showed off how to style the dress for a more casual setting. She was seen pairing it with an oversized button down shirt in ar TikTok Video, with a cameo from her mother Sheri Easterling.
The videos come right after Rae, crossing the 79 million TikTok follower mark.
This feat places her as the second most followed person on TikTok, behind the 16-year-old dancer. Charli dAmelio with 111 million followers.
