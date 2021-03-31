The four teams in the March Madness final, ranked by their title chances

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament has been anything but predictable. The opening weekend was the most shocking in tournament history, with four double-digit seeds to help form the highest seed total Sweet 16 has ever seen.

It looked like things would mostly chalk up from there with three # 1 seeds still standing, but UCLA had other ideas. The Bruins have knocked down the top seed from Michigan in an Elite Eight thriller to set up a Final Four that should provide a fitting and exciting conclusion to the tournament.

UCLA now faces a powerful Gonzaga schedule looking to end their historic season undefeated. Baylor and Houston are sitting on the other side of the rack. In a way, this tournament went perfectly: we had some upheavals early on, but we still have a chance to see the top two teams in the country throughout the year go head to head for the championship. national. The Cougars and the Bruins probably have other ideas.

Let’s re-classify the peloton in the male segment before the start of the Final Four on Saturday.

4. UCLA Bruins (N ° 11 seed)

UCLA was at an all-time low two years ago when they hired Mick Cronin away from Cincinnati. Cronin wasn’t their first choice, and he wasn’t their second or third choice either. A defensive coach with a grind-it-out style seemed like an odd choice for a job as glamorous as UCLA, but Cronin was still building positive momentum after a solid 19-12 first season. Then everything seemed to have started to fall apart.

Months after the end of last season, UCLA top rookie Daishen Nix opted to play in the G League instead. Eight games in the season, star forward Chris Smith tore his ACL. Jalen Hill left the team for personal reasons soon after. The Bruins have always looked good in the NCAA tournament for most of the season despite it all, but losing their last three regular season games and their first Pac-12 tournament game has resulted in the a sweaty selection Sunday.

UCLA won a general auction with a play-in match against Michigan State, And the rest is history. The Bruins made their way to the Elite Eight with two overtime wins over the Spartans and the No.2 seed Alabama before certifying their case as a legitimate contender with a victory over the seed of the Michigan. UCLA slowed play to a standstill, forced Michigan to chase mismatches into the post, and drained the exact shots (long two pointers) that Juwan Howards’ defense is designed to give up. Along the way, former Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang became an unlikely hero of the tournament with his tough shot, while Tyger Campbell gave the Bruins the firm hand they needed at the point guard.

UCLA will be a huge underdog for a Gonzaga team that looks like one of the best in modern sports history. In that sense, there isn’t a lot of pressure on the Bruins heading into the Final Four. They’ve already proven the world wrong by going this far. What other victory?

3. Houston Cougars (seed # 2)

The Midwest was supposed to be the region of death in this year’s NCAA tournament, but that didn’t apply to the Houston Cougars. Kelvin Sampsons’ side advance to the Final Four after beating only the double-digit seeds on their way to victory in the region. Things are about to get a lot tougher against a side from Baylor who have been one of the best teams in the country since the jump, but at this point Houstons’ profile suggests he’s much closer to l elite that luck.

The Cougars enter the Final Four with the country’s No. 7 offense and No. 8 defense. They play at a snail beat, shoot tons of threes and dominate the offensive glass. The Cougars won 11 straight games heading into the Bears showdown, and they’re one of the few teams in the country to have the guards to keep up with Baylor.

Quentin Grimes was a high school All-American McDonalds who was supposed to be a one-and-done in Kansas. He transferred to Houston after a poor freshman year and has now become a star for the Cougars as a junior. DeJon Jarreau, a former UMass transfer, has become Grimes co-star, while 61 second-year Marcus Sasser gives Sampson another guard who can take it out on both ends. This Final Four run comes after Caleb Mills, the AAC preseason Player of the Year, left the program in December.

Houston will try to get Baylor into a rock fight. If they can control the tempo and hit their three, upset is entirely possible. Yes, the Cougars have had an easy way through the medium, but they still deserve to be here.

2. Baylor Bear (N ° 1 seed)

It’s easy to forget that the Baylor Bears would have been a No.1 seed in last years NCAA tournament if it has not been canceled due to the pandemic. The Bears brought back four starters from this team and added some impact transfers, led by big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and guard Adam Flagler. The result was an even more dominant team on the program path for the Final Four’s first appearance in the modern era.

The Bears started this season 18-0 before losing an away game to Kansas and a Big 12 tournament semi-final game for Oklahoma State. These are the only games they’ve lost all year as they enter the Final Four at 26-2. If there were any concerns that Baylor looked a bit shaky as they approach March Madness, it didn’t really show during their run through the Southern region. Only Arkansas were single-digit in the Elite Eight, and there was no doubt which team was the most talented in that game.

Baylors’ trio of guards Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler and MaCio Teague have propelled the program to elite status for two seasons now. Mitchell became the leader in March, showcasing his incredible burst and lock-out offensive defense throughout that run. Teagues ‘shooting and Butlers’ steadfast hand in handling the offense also shone, while Matthew Mayer and his mule provided essential floor space.

We were supposed to get Baylor back against Gonzaga in early December before the match was called off right before the prediction due to Covid protocol. Let’s do it again for the national championship.

1. Bulldogs Gonzaga (N ° 1 seed)

Gonzaga enters the Final Four watching the story. No college basketball team has finished the season as an undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976. At 30-0, the Zags are just two wins away from doing so.

Gonzaga was not arrested during their march through the western region. He beat No.16 Norfolk State by 43 points, No.8 Oklahoma by 16 points, No.5 Gonzaga by 18 points and No.6 USC by 19 points. None of those matches felt as close as the final score indicated, and the final score always indicated a burst.

The Gonzaga machine was hitting all cylinders against the Trojans in the Elite Eight. Freshman superstar Jalen Suggs scored 18 points and completed two assists without a triple-double. Sophomore center Drew Timme dominated his game against USC freshman Evan Mobley, finishing with 23 points, four assists and three steals. Corey Kispert also added 18 points. All three looked like the All-Americans they are, and the rest of Gonzagas’ overqualified players completed the rest of the job.

Gonzagas’s second most effective attack in the KenPom era, as of 2002 gets most of the credit for good reason. More underestimated is the effectiveness of the Zags defense. The Zags are currently No. 4 in the country in defensive efficiency, and have the second lowest points per 100 Fews starting possessions. The Zags had six interceptions against USC, but it was like twice as much. Their ability to turn duds and turnovers into quick-hitting buckets is usually what makes games explode.

Gonzaga has been the best team of the entire season. They certainly look like the best team as we reach the last weekend of the season. It probably won’t be easy, but at this point we haven’t seen any of the top teams be good enough to beat the Zags.