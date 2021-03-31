Luxury fashion houses Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga Ban Fur





Many luxury fashion brands have initiated a rebranding for the start of the new decade, leaving fur behind and embracing new textiles. Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga are the latest to announce that their fashion lines will ditch fur in future collections. The two Kering-owned fashion houses join Bottega Veneta and Gucci in the movement to remove animal skins from haute couture. “Most [Kering] The group’s houses do not use fur, ”Kering wrote in a 2020 universal registration statement.“ Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and MCQ no longer use fur in their collections. ” Kering works alongside the Humane Society to ban fur Kering continues to ban fur to its individual luxury designers, in collaboration with the Humane Society International as well as the Humane Society of the United States. The company’s decision to ditch animal skins is the result of a nearly ten-year relationship between humanitarian companies and Kering. “Every time a big name in fashion like Alexander McQueen or Balenciaga breaks free from fur, it sends a clear message that fur has no place in modern society,” said the CEO of the Humane Society Kitty Block. “It’s a statement that consumers care more about sustainable solutions than the fur trim of a bag or coat. We look forward to continuing to work with Kering and the rest of the industry, to ensure that humane and innovative materials are the future of fashion. Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga both follow an initiative taken by Gucci in 2017 when the luxury brand announced it would ban fur from its lines while joining the Fur Free alliance. This partnership showcased Gucci and parent company Kering’s dedication to keeping animal products out of fashion. “I do not think so [fur is] modern, ”says Gucci CEO “Do you think that the use of furs today is still modern? I don’t think it’s modern yet, ”Gucci CEO Marco Bizzari told Business of Fashion. “And that’s the reason we decided not to do it. It’s a bit outdated. Kering began removing fur from its brands almost two decades ago when Bottega Veneta went furless at a time when almost no other house felt the need to ditch trendy animal skins, but now , several brands have done away with animal fur, including Versace, Prada, Chanel, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Armani, DKNY and Burberry. Fashion giants like Adidas, North Face and the Prada Group have also decided to join the Fur Free Alliance program of Fur Free Alliance. Internationally, the movement towards abandoned fur in textile manufacturing is gaining momentum. The UK is currently debating a total ban on the sale of fur. “We are delighted that another iconic British fashion figure has taken a stand against the cruel fur industry and joined the growing list of furless designers,” said Claire Bass, executive director of Humane Society International / UK. Plant-based news. “By removing fur from his collections, Alexander McQueen is in tune with the British public. The vast majority of them do not wear fur. “ Sandra Oh and 20 other people who might surprise you to learn are herbal







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos