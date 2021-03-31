Rebel Wilson looks sensational in a flattering blue dress





Wilson Rebel makes us sing the blues in the best way. SHOP: Rebel Wilson stuns in dreamiest pajamas – and we found the perfect dupe for under $ 25 the Perfect The star is stunned in an Instagram photo she shared on Wednesday that gave fans a glimpse of the stylish custom Karen Gee blue dress she wore for her Pooch Perfect press day. Rebel wowed in a custom Karen Gee dress In a series of snaps, Rebel is standing outside and smiling at the camera with her blonde hair fluttering around her. In another photo, she is smiling with her hand on her hip, revealing white floral decoration on the dress and a plunging neckline. SHOP: Rebel Wilson swears by this luxe candle – and it’s perfect for self-care Sundays As usual, Rebel went for soft makeup with a touch of light pink on her lips, bold lashes and incredible shine, which made the dresses stand out even more. We loved the fashionista look and the bold spring color. So we spotted two similar looks for less. Karen Gee’s stunning dresses often sell for over $ 1000. Ellame Ted Baker wrap dress, $ 177, Ted baker BUY NOW ASOS Off Shoulder Dress $ 27.45, ASOS BUY NOW “My poochie press look! Dress: @karengeeofficial Hair: @jonchapmanhair Reconcile: @karindarnell Styling: @ elizabethstewart1”, The actress captioned the photo. Although the Perfect dog The host has yet to reveal the full dress on her Instagram feed, she showed off the entire look in her Instagram Stories, sharing a full body photo that showed her striking a fierce pose in the flattering fit and flare design. . Rebel Wilson looks stylish with a belted jumpsuit and heels for a special outing Rebel showed off the full dress in her Instagram Story “Wow! You look gorgeous in any color,” one fan wrote, adding a blue heart-shaped emoji. “You are absolutely gorgeous Rebel,” another replied. Rebel has been busy promoting her Perfect dog show in recent weeks. the Cats The actress posted another Instagram snap on Tuesday that showed her glamorous in a belted red jumpsuit and black pumps as she posed for the set of the Kelly Clarkson Show in Los Angeles. Rebel seduced in a red jumpsuit for her appearance on theKelly Clarkson Show The interview was pre-taped ahead of Rebel’s trip to the UK, where she has been for the past few weeks. “Catch me on @kellyclrksonshow today! I [heart emoji] Kelly so much, such a cool girl! Rebel captioned the snap. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “You are just gorgeous” while another wrote: “You look amazing.” A third added: “It’s as beautiful as ever!” We agree – and this is further proof that when you feel good, you look good. It also doesn’t hurt to have a stylist like Elizabeth Stewart around your corner. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen, we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. SALVATION! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







