Fashion
14 Best Men's Tracksuits 2021
Photo: courtesy of Nordstrom
There is a place, nestled quietly in the American fabric, where beautiful views await you at every turn. To your right is a pack of passionate first wave joggers, all adorned with coordinating stripes of blue, yellow and brown. To your left, b-boys in bright red. Take a look behind you, and there they are, a pack of guys who seem to come out of the Sopranos together, basking in black velvet. These are the people of Tracksuit Town (“A great place to live!”), And you, dear reader, will soon be among them. Congratulations.
Adding one more to the population of Tracksuit Town can seem a little intimidating at first. I mean sure you wore dropping jackets and sweatpants but you wore them separately. Putting them together for maximum impact on the tracksuit – going over the full tracksuit – is a whole other thing entirely. Are you ready? Of course you are! Are you really going to tell me that after a year of learning the smallest details of all things fleece – and this! – you haven’t fully embraced the power of the matching set? I do not believe you. You know what’s going on. This is why you are here.
So. Here we are. It is time. You arrive at Tracksuit Town at the right time. The weather is warming up, but it’s still cool enough to get by with a light jacket and pants at the same time. And although the basics remain the same, you wear the track jacket with the sweatpants and There you go, tracksuit! – options for giving things a personal touch abound. Wear a crisp white tee under your (non-zip) track jacket and finish things off with minimalist white sneakers for an elevated riff on the tracksuit look. Throw a trench coat over everything for a springtime twist on the tracksuit and overcoat combo you know and love. Get yourself some shell toes and a gold chain and immerse yourself in the 80s hip-hop heyday of the tracksuit. Or invest in velvet and look like an even cooler version of a made man, circa 1996.
As for the tracksuit itself, you can go for something classic in a knit polyester (arguably the most iconic of the tracksuit materials) or a modern take on workout-ready performance fabrics that feature features like four-way stretch. You can even get swish-swishy in one of the lightweight nylon versions also known as shell suits. There’s even a glow-in-the-dark version on this McQ list, alongside other big hitters from Adidas, Nike, Wales Bonner, Puma, Polo, and more. Make your choice. You can not be wrong. After all, you are now a resident of Tracksuit Town.
Adicolor Classics Primeblue SST Track Jacket
The Adidas Superstar tracksuit is the ultimate in tracksuits, and there’s no better color than good old black (with white stripes, of course). It’s the kind of tracksuit that would look great on Run DMC, an Italian shipping mogul basking on the Riviera, or a young footballer drinking a pint of Stella in the pub. He has the range. And you can be sure that it will look good on you too.
Adicolor Classics Primeblue SST Sweatpants
Iconic T7 Track Jacket
Another contender to the throne tracksuit, the T7 jacket and sweatpants from Puma have “iconic” right there in the name. With clean lines, a simple branding, funnel neck and cuffed hems, the T7 tracksuit cuts an elegant silhouette. In addition, the fabric is made from 59% recycled polyester. It’s like the Puma tracksuits that reigned supreme in the ’80s, but even better.
The ReTech soft shell jacket
everlane.com
$ 78.00
Everlane is a relatively new brand in general, and its tracksuit is even newer; it just came out last month. So, no, you won’t find stock photos of b-boys posing in tracksuits with Everlane “E” logos tucked into the corners of their jackets. What you will be find, if you get one of the brand’s tracksuits for yourself, an extremely comfortable matching set made from four-way stretch nylon that wicks away moisture and dries quickly that you can actually train in (if you like that kind of thing).
The ReTech jogger
everlane.com
$ 68.00
Sportswear N98 Tribute Track Jacket
nordstrom.com
$ 80.00
Is Nike making a tracksuit that enviably combines the best of old school styles with just the right amount of modernity? Should you even ask? The Swoosh delivers a perfect 2021 version of the tracksuit with this green jacket-pants combo, which features a few logo accents, contrasting zips and interesting panels, without any extra stripes or embellishments.
Sportswear Tech Pack Tribute Joggers
nordstrom.com
$ 70.00
Cotton interlock track jacket
ralphlauren.com
$ 98.50
For some guys, the Polo pony is the only logo that matters. This super soft but still robust cotton interlock tracksuit is the tracksuit they need. Lose weight. Simplified. Perfect.
Cotton interlock track pants
ralphlauren.com
$ 98.50
Tracksuit jacket
nike.com
$ 175.00
Remember when, in 1986, when Michael Jordan appeared on Late Night with David Letterman wear that famous red and blue tracksuit? Think of it as the spiritual – but luckily not aesthetic – successor to this costume. This time around, it’s futuristic in every way, pairing orange and black with pops of yellow in lightweight ripstop nylon and finishing things off with convertible sweatpants (!).
Convertible track pants
nike.com
$ 150.00
Tartan track jacket
endclothing.com
$ 235.00
What happens when a standby in the UK tracksuit scene teams up with one of London’s most exciting young design talents? Tartan galore, plus circular zip pullers and the overall ‘coolest guy in the room’ vibe that permeates this collaborative tracksuit.
Plaid stripe track pants
endclothing.com
$ 175.00
Knit track jacket
toddsnyder.com
$ 298.00
Leave it to Todd Snyder to take the tracksuit and transform it into something stylish, simple, and supremely wearable – and then go better and do it all in an Italian cotton / polyester blend that makes her take on style even more special.
Knit track pants
toddsnyder.com
$ 248.00
70s Track Top
adidas.com
$ 280.00
The ’70s had their share of dark moments, but the rise of the tracksuit was certainly not one of them. Grace Wales Bonner, the London-based designer who made style a staple in her main collection (more on that later), teamed up with Adidas to come up with her take on the tracksuits of the day. The jacket is short, the collar is high (or folds up quite elegantly) and the pants have built-in stirrups. Plus, it’s pink. Very pink. Put it all together and you could have a disaster. But in the very capable hands of this team, the result is downright coveted.
70s Sweatpants
adidas.com
$ 250.00
Velvet hoodie with butterfly embroidery
nordstrom.com
$ 310.00
Over the past few years, the Needles tracksuits – crafted from smooth polyester or plush velor like the one you see here – have become true Grains for an ever-growing circle of fans. In jacket-pant or hoodie-and-pant combinations, they come with extra-wide, extra-bold side stripes and butterfly embroidery inspired by Steve McQueen’s chest tattoo in Butterfly.
Butterfly-embroidered velor track pants
nordstrom.com
$ 310.00
Fantasma Glow in the Dark Track Jacket
nordstrom.com
$ 595.00
It’s white. It’s swishy. It’s cool, but not too weird. And it shines in the sacred black!
Fantasma Glow in the Dark Track Pants
nordstrom.com
$ 515.00
Striped track jacket
nordstrom.com
$ 625.00
I told you we would come back to Grace Wales Bonner and her continued mastery of tracksuits. For her own brand, the designer offers a form of vintage inspiration made in Italy but inspired by Jamaica. The premium construction is finished with crochet side stripes, giving a style so often associated with sporting a more homey, artisan feel.
Striped track pants
nordstrom.com
$ 505.00
Logo-band nylon track jacket
nordstrom.com
$ 875.00
Virgil Abloh and co. Detail the side stripes on this swooshy nylon number with the Off-White logo treatment with the silhouetted hands and face of a person flowing next to the brand name. Slightly macabre, maybe, but also cool as hell.
Logo-band nylon track pants
nordstrom.com
$ 700.00
Zipped technical jersey jacket
gucci.com
$ 1,650.00
When it comes to luxury tracksuits, Gucci is still the one to beat. Under the creative direction of designer Alessandro Michele, the Italian fashion house has transformed jackets and sweatpants into some of the most sought-after pieces in its collections. If you are looking for a tracksuit that is also a status symbol – extremely comfortable and impeccably designed garment, then look no further.
Technical jersey jogging pants
gucci.com
$ 1,150.00
