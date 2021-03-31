14 Best Men’s Tracksuits 2021

There is a place, nestled quietly in the American fabric, where beautiful views await you at every turn. To your right is a pack of passionate first wave joggers, all adorned with coordinating stripes of blue, yellow and brown. To your left, b-boys in bright red. Take a look behind you, and there they are, a pack of guys who seem to come out of the Sopranos together, basking in black velvet. These are the people of Tracksuit Town (“A great place to live!”), And you, dear reader, will soon be among them. Congratulations.

Adding one more to the population of Tracksuit Town can seem a little intimidating at first. I mean sure you wore dropping jackets and sweatpants but you wore them separately. Putting them together for maximum impact on the tracksuit – going over the full tracksuit – is a whole other thing entirely. Are you ready? Of course you are! Are you really going to tell me that after a year of learning the smallest details of all things fleece – and this! – you haven’t fully embraced the power of the matching set? I do not believe you. You know what’s going on. This is why you are here.

So. Here we are. It is time. You arrive at Tracksuit Town at the right time. The weather is warming up, but it’s still cool enough to get by with a light jacket and pants at the same time. And although the basics remain the same, you wear the track jacket with the sweatpants and There you go, tracksuit! – options for giving things a personal touch abound. Wear a crisp white tee under your (non-zip) track jacket and finish things off with minimalist white sneakers for an elevated riff on the tracksuit look. Throw a trench coat over everything for a springtime twist on the tracksuit and overcoat combo you know and love. Get yourself some shell toes and a gold chain and immerse yourself in the 80s hip-hop heyday of the tracksuit. Or invest in velvet and look like an even cooler version of a made man, circa 1996.

As for the tracksuit itself, you can go for something classic in a knit polyester (arguably the most iconic of the tracksuit materials) or a modern take on workout-ready performance fabrics that feature features like four-way stretch. You can even get swish-swishy in one of the lightweight nylon versions also known as shell suits. There’s even a glow-in-the-dark version on this McQ list, alongside other big hitters from Adidas, Nike, Wales Bonner, Puma, Polo, and more. Make your choice. You can not be wrong. After all, you are now a resident of Tracksuit Town.