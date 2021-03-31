Informa Markets Fashion announces event plans for the second half of 2021, including new markets, digital opportunities and a much anticipated return to large-scale events

Informa Markets Fashion H2’s business plans will feature a variety of events, including new locations and formats, designed to better serve the wholesale fashion industry.

Retailers shop at the recent MAGIC event, February 2021

Credit: Informa Markets Fashion / Hailley Howard Photography

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Informa Markets Fashion, host of a comprehensive portfolio of professional apparel and fashion sourcing events, including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC, has confirmed today the first list of event dates scheduled for the second half of 2021. With a strategic approach to offer a greater variety of business opportunities to better meet the ever-changing needs of the industry, the schedule will include a combination of formats and locations – new and returning – providing retail buyers with greater access points to discover new brands as well as new and refreshed audiences in a variety of markets.

Building on the momentum created by MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando in February 2021, one of the first fashion events to safely bring a physical market back to the United States – Informa Markets Fashions’ second semester 2021 program will kick off with an elevated women’s complex and swim event aligned with the internationally renowned Miami Swim Week, DESTINATION: MIAMI by COTERIE July 10-12, 2021 at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. Plans for the return of the keystone COTTERY event, serving the contemporary high market of women, are on track to September 2021, and the dates will be announced shortly. Further digital and regional event opportunities for the contemporary high market for women, as well as the trendy and contemporary markets for men and women will also be announced in the coming months.

We serve the diverse needs of the global fashion community across a variety of venues, event formats and sizes, says Kelly Helfman, Business President of Informa Markets Fashion. We will continue to announce events throughout the year to help retailers respond more effectively to the accelerating pace of consumer habits and demands AND to give our brands a greater opportunity to move products, re-engage existing accounts and connect with new retailers.

Informa Markets Fashion will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center in August with key events, MAGIC Las Vegas, PROJECT Las Vegas, and SOURCING at MAGIC. The return of Informa Markets Fashions’ full marketplace to Las Vegas will give retailers the ability to discover unique brands and products across a wide range of product categories and price points, and provide brands with the much-needed ability to physically present products and collections to new and existing business partners. Operation August 9-11, 2021, MAGIC Las Vegas – the trend for women and men and the young contemporary professional event – will be co-located alongside PROJECT Las Vegas – the classic and contemporary event for men and women. In addition to new and updated showroom experiences, as well as a full range of market information and training sessions throughout the two events, brands and buyers can also look forward to a refreshed presentation of the show with clothing for women, men and children presented alongside shoes and accessories. , household items and gifts for optimized merchandising and easier navigation in the living room.

The consistent delivery of security-focused events will continue to be of the utmost importance in 2021, adds Helfman. As seen at MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando, this proof of concept guided by Informas AllSecure’s security measures, will continue with the help of state, local and health authorities. While each event will require its own specific set of security measures, the industry can expect that all future planning and organization of our events will be conducted with the highest standards of security, hygiene and cleanliness.

SOURCING at MAGIC, Informa Markets Fashions on sourcing and supply chain market event welcoming a global audience of manufacturers, suppliers and service providers, apparel and footwear manufacturing, textiles and materials components, supply chain and technology solutions, will also return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 8-11, 2021. Working simultaneously with the live event and providing a hybrid event approach for the procurement and supply chain market segment SOURCING at MAGIC Online will also be back with its next edition of the digital event, offering a greater variety of connection and commerce opportunities for brands and exhibitors before, during and after the live event, in addition to a reach larger with international communities returning to events based in the United States.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS FASHION:

Informa Markets Fashion connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights and global fashion events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more efficient manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to creative design inspiration and retail to wholesale, Informa Markets Fashions’ diverse portfolio supports the entire ecosystem of fashion – promoting innovation and stimulating creativity throughout the year.

