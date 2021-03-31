Bags Under $ 100 Influencers Love

(CNN) –

These days, it can seem like fashion trends are completely out of date. While that’s not entirely true, the pressure to keep up with the latest it bag has certainly eased, especially as you spend less time in the real world. Yet for those rare moments spent outdoors, it’s natural to want to put on real clothes, with real accessories and an everyday bag that feels of the moment is always a wardrobe staple.

Fortunately, you don’t have to drop three or four numbers on a purse to make it still feel special; There are plenty of stylish handbags under $ 100 on the market that fall between trendy and timeless.

We asked five fashion insiders, including fashion editor The Zoe Reports Aemilia Madden and Kylie nakao, founder and creator of the New York-based jewelry brand Siskin Thomas, for their choice of affordable handbags for the season. From a double handle baguette bag that will transport you into the 90s to a compact quilted mini bag that will keep your hands free, find the best affordable handbags of the coming season.

Mango Double handle mango baguette bag

This long-handled wand is super sleek and refreshes the classic ’90s silhouette, says Madden.

Mango Mini beaded floral bag

This little bag of pearls is an instant mood booster, says Madden, who adds, I love the idea of ​​adding color to a more neutral outfit with a bright accessory.

Bloomingdale’s House of Want We Fashion Small shoulder bag

This’ 90s-inspired crossbody bag features an acetate chain strap, a big spring 2021 trend, according to our insiders.

Bloomingdale’s Aqua Large woven tote

The Aquas woven leather tote bag is a variation of the Bottega Venetas Flower Basket tote bag (and it’s a Bloomies exclusive), says Naer.

Farfetch Arizona Love two-tone bag

As spring approaches, I love the pop of color this fun, classic tote bag brings, says Nakao.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Luna Baguette Bag

Nakao says this cow print bag is a bold addition to any outfit. Pair it with a classic motorcycle jacket and maxi dress in another fun print.

Nordstrom Who What Wear Kory Faux Leather Tote

Nakao says this is a great everyday bag that I can throw all my essentials in while still looking high and chic with the rich brown embossed finish.

Farfetch Marc Jacobs The Magda clutch

To get a bit of meta, this smaller bag would be the perfect choice for keeping small items tidy, says Madden, who notes that throwing this one into a larger bag, like the Clare V style above, to keep things streamlined and simple.

Farfetch Mini Kofi Daily Paper bag

This bag from Daily Paper lets shoppers embrace the baguette trend of the early 2000s in a way that feels fresh for the new season, says Shelby hyde, contributing to fashion writing for Harpers Bazaar. Gale says she loves the look of this bag when paired with an all-white look.

Shopbop Nunoo Helena bag

One of my favorite things about the Nunoos Helena bag is that it’s as practical as it is chic, says Hyde. The multi-compartment design really makes up for what it lacks in size.

Nordstrom Longchamp Le Pliage Mesh shoulder bag

Fans of Longchamps nylon tote bags will love the mesh style just as much, says Hyde, who says it’s the perfect tote for weekend runs at the farmers market.

Shopbop Clare V. Petite Sandy Tote

Madden calls this woven bag a perfect alternative to the traditional tote. I’d avoid putting anything too small inside (I’m sure my keys would fall off), but it’s perfect for a day at the beach or my errands, she says.

Nordstrom Topshop Weave faux leather tote

As someone who mainly wears a lot of neutral colors, this bag from Topshop is a great way to slowly showcase [green] in my wardrobe, says Hyde, who notes that hue is arguably one of the most popular color trends of the season.

Mango Mango oval handbag

This is the oval shape and the wine color of this bag to me, says Ryan gale, independent stylist and founder of By Colby, a selection of vintage clothing. Give a chic look complete with distressed denim, a vintage t-shirt and mules.

H&M H&M straw backpack

Straw tubs don’t just belong to the beach. This choice from H&M is the perfect replacement for your everyday bag, according to our experts.

Farfetch AWAKE Mode Femke mini quilted bag

I finished holding drinks of all kinds. I’ll let this AWAKE mini bag do all the transportation for me, said Gale.

H&M H&M belt bag

A belt bag is the ultimate ’90s throwback, and this $ 20 version from H&M is the perfect low-stake choice to try out the trend.

Mango Mango pleated bucket bag

This pleated bucket bag is the perfect addition to any minimalist outfit, according to our insiders.