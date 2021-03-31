Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bndchen stuns in her tight nightgown





Gisele Cuff, 40 years old and her husband Tom brady, 43, spent a romantic evening in Costa Rica, where they are currently staying. The couple, who recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, were pictured looking beloved as they sat around the dinner table in photos obtained by the MailOnline. Dressing for the occasion, Gisele looked stunning in a black fitted midi dress with a thigh slit, which she dressed with sandals. The model wore her long hair in loose waves and went for bright, sunny makeup, simply accessorizing with a pair of gold earrings. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom, meanwhile, stayed casual in a blue t-shirt and red shorts that flaunted his bandaged knee. Although she opted for a casual look with minimal accessories, there is one piece of jewelry that Gisele is often pictured wearing her stunning diamond engagement ring. Estimated value $ 145k, it has a very large four carat cushion cut diamond in the center and it's flanked by baguette-style gemstones. The ring itself is platinum and it has a four-pronged cage to grab that massive, dazzling stone, so it's no wonder Gisele chose to take it off for her casual night out. Gisele and Tom are the parents of Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight, while Tom also shares his eldest son Jack, 13, with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan. The couple don't often share photos with their children, but Tom shared a glimpse into his family life over the weekend. Photos show him enjoying the surf and sand with his three children, his children posing in the water as Tom appeared to be watching them from a balcony. He then posted a snap of an infinity pool surrounded by light blue oceans. "Have a great week," he captioned the photo.







