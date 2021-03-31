Today I was shopping and had the radio on the oldies channel when they played Billy Joel’s “Piano Man”.

Although I have listened to this song maybe over a hundred times and enjoy it each time, I heard a phrase that jumped out at me. The phrase is “when I wore the clothes of a younger man”. Now, for the most part, that line before today hadn’t been more powerful than most of the other lines in that classic song, but today that line might as well have been on a light board that it called my last name.

It was today that I realized that there was a time when I wore the clothes of a young man. Fashion has never been my calling card for most of my life. I was brought up to wear clean clothes and try to keep my shirt tucked in. On Sunday I wore a white shirt and dress pants with a clip-on tie and a suit coat. Wearing it allowed me to be part of the crowd that day. As a boy my mom selected my clothes and ordered them from the mail order catalog and after mum ironed them I was handed over and told to wear them. I really don’t think that before I was in college, I noticed that there were some colors that I liked better than others. No, as long as they were clean and not stained or torn, I felt I had done my part in getting dressed.

When I entered the upper grades of high school I started to notice what I could wear but still wasn’t looking to stand out in the crowd. In 1964, the Beatles arrived in America and stormed it. With the bowl haircuts and the unusual costumes and shoes, they stood out to the point that young Americans were changing the way they dress because they wanted to be different just like the Beatles. It was the first time since I had to have Davy Crockett’s coonskin cap that I wanted to wear that I wanted to get attention to. It didn’t last too long for me as the majority of kids dressed the same just to look different made me lose interest. So I went back to sports shirts and dress pants, which were common clothes in my school years. Even after high school, I dressed the same to attend college classes. It looked like they still fit me and were clean and undamaged so everything was fine.

Then I went and I did. I got married. I quickly learned that when you get married you take away your rights to how you should dress. I was allowed to complain and object, but only when I dressed in my new clothes. Shortly before my marriage, I had been hired to work at the local bank. To work in the bank, I was told that I had to wear dress pants, a dress shirt and a tie. It was probably the worst part of this job by far. Since I had been teased and called no neck because I had a short, strong neck, there was room for a joke. However, the truth was that a button down collar and a tied tie was pure torture for me and I really dreaded having to wear it, but that was just the dress code and that was it.

Around the time we got married, a change in the fashion for menswear in the United States was changing and although I was unaware it was changing in my favor. I think it started on the West Coast, but a new kind of costume was all the rage. Clothing made from a lightweight material, with the suit coat almost looking like a shirt, had been designed, and a man wore a polyester shirt which in most cases had a floral pattern, a wide collar, and none. tie. It was a casual look and was also suitable for evening wear. Even in brightly colored materials it was called a costume. Yes, it was called a leisure costume. Once my wife saw this she realized it was exactly what I needed and bought two immediately. It was ok because they were also light.

The thing is, since I had been wearing the same type of clothes for so long, I refused them at first glance. So she would just put them on hangers in the closet and mention them every now and then. Finally, one day I felt like I wanted to do something different so I wore one. When I got to work I received compliments from the women I worked with and many clients. Now we all know that a little compliment will go a long way and in this case, it did. That night I hung up that powder blue leisure suit and the next day I wore the burnt orange suit and folks it really stood out. Over the next several years, I wore leisure coveralls and left the ties hanging on the tie rack.

Besides being noticed, I was free from link strangulation. Somewhere along the way, my at-risk wife bought me a pair of shoes that got a lot of attention. They had lift heels and the forefoot was very shiny and was a bit curved towards the laces. I thought they made me look like Pinocchio but they were called platform shoes. I was not told that for a while and after learning I didn’t wear them for a while thinking that maybe I was doing too much but as time went on and the fashions were getting more and more drastic, I decided they had been paid for, so I needed to get my money out of them. It was my point, but the truth was I loved them.

I left the bank about five years later, and by then the casual suit had lost its interest in the fashion world. Since I was working in agriculture again, I no longer needed clothing of any kind and I lost sight of the fashion world again. Since those days, I have changed little in the world of design. These days, comfortable jeans and a sports shirt are perfect for me. However, today, listening to this song, I realized that yes, I had worn the clothes of a younger man. Yes, I certainly did and I’m mostly proud to have it because it says I was a younger man and wanted to dress the part. Therefore, I guess now is the time for the pianist to play a tune for me.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and enjoys sharing stories from his youth and other topics. If you are interested in reading more what he wrote he can be contacted at [email protected]# yahoo.com. Or simply write to him at PO Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.