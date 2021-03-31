Welcome to Swampton: The Seduction of the Easter Dress

A FICTIONAL HUMOR COLUMN

Welcome to Swampton County, SC, home of The Swampton Slinger newspaper, delivered to your home since 1876, except during the ban when we needed our delivery trucks for something else.

Weather update

Spring has extreme mood swings in the south, and Pee Wee Palmer has filed for bankruptcy at the county courthouse. He hasn’t gone bankrupt yet, but he will when he pays his electric bill. Ms Palmer, who lives on the west end of the trailer and has hot flashes, has the air conditioner on turbo, while Pee Wees’ thin-blooded girlfriend, who lives on the east end of the trailer, opens the door. the radiator in large. Today’s Forecast: A cold, dry western front will meet an eastern tropical low and wreak havoc as the two fronts collide and fight for the thermostat.

Local News

The COVID vaccine has finally arrived in Swampton (we’re the last to get anything!), And Dr Stew Welcher is running a free vaccination clinic. Momma Shakes has told everyone that his family won’t take him and won’t let The Guvment change his DNA or put a microchip in it.

Don’t tell Momma Shakes, but her husband, Jimmy, has already been to Dr. Stews and got the shot. While he was there, he finally had this unnaturally large boil thrown on the left cheek of his butt. This thing was so big that it made him sit on the side of the tractor, and every row in his yard was twisted accordingly. He feels a lot better now, and his potatoes look better too.

Church News

Susie Sluice had not spoken to her husband, Sammy, since the angry phone call when he refused to buy Easter dresses for their four daughters, Sue, Suzanne, Suzette and Beverly. Sammy had furiously left his wife on Valentine’s Day after falsely hiring her as the coach of the Youth League women’s soccer team every weekend. But a mom never stops fighting for her babies, so she called him back on payday.

Absolutely not, Sammy told him. I don’t mind buying Easter baskets, candy, stupid eggs to hide in the yard that no one finds until my lawn mower touches them, but I refuse to buy Easter dresses for four girls! And I’m still not on that football thing! The fish are starting to bite and Saturday is my only day off!

What kind of father deprives his children? she pleaded. Everyone will be at church next Sunday in their new dresses: the Randy girls, the Palmer girls, the Shakes boy.

You only go to church once a year, and that’s just to show off those silly dresses! And they will only wear these dresses once, then overtake them and drop them off at Goodwill!

Please do it just for the kids, Susie said cunning. Think of their poor broken hearts as they are the only young girls in the church without a new dress! Why don’t you come over tonight and let me cook a nice romantic dinner for us and talk about it?

For the past month, Sammy had been living on pot meat and SPAM in his deer brother’s campervan by the River Foguson, and a romantic dinner sounded pretty good. He cleaned up quickly, and within an hour his truck was pounding a trail of dust across the yard. I will eat and leave, he was thinking. No dresses, and absolutely no girls’ soccer!

Susie had put the kids to bed and she was wearing this sexy, low-cut summer dress that was responsible for at least two of her four daughters. When she opened the door, her tanned legs were the same color as the pan of golden brown cornbread in her hands.

Be strong, Sammy, he says to him. You don’t coach football.

He felt a strong, sultry scent in the air that made him tingle all over. Do I think it is? He asked. She shrugged shyly, being shy. Baby, you know I like it when you put vinegar in collard greens, he said in a dry, hoarse voice.

Stay strong, Sammy, he was thinking. No Easter dresses. No football. We can overcome this.

She lit candles. As he approached, he felt a warmth he hadn’t felt in a long time, and his body shook. He started to sweat. Do I think it is?

Yeah, your favorite, she revealed the cast iron pan. Fried chicken thighs in lard.

Sammy sat down and feasted on fried chicken, cornbread and collard greens, slathered in hot sauce and drizzled with sweet tea so cold it hurt his toothache, along with banana pudding for dessert. After all of his desires were met, he passed out on the sofa with his pants and belt unbuckled over his full stomach.

As he slept, Susie slowly removed her wallet from her pants and pulled out her debit card. She logged into her Amazon Prime account. Four beautiful Easter dresses in pastel colors. Add to cart. A large adult soccer coach uniform, including whistle. Add to cart.

In other, more exotic places, women can seduce through sex and female tricks. Here in Swampton, SC, they use the southern home kitchen as God intended.

There is never a boring day in Swampton, SC Come back and see us.