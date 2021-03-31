Deist promoted to Renue Salon, Spa & Fashion Boutique

Kelsey Hofeling Deist is no stranger to downtown Great Bend where she now takes on a new position at Renue Salon, Spa and Fashion Boutique, 1419 Main.

A 2018 graduate from Great Bend High School, Deist returned to her hometown last fall and is the new Spas and Retail Coordinator at Renue.

My husband, Alex, and I are very excited to be back with our family and friends that we grew up with, said Deist. There are many awesome aspects to Great Bend and the city center is one of my favorites.

I helped my dad at Browns Shoe Fit where he was the manager, she explained. It created some of my fondest memories. I am fortunate to work just down the street from where these memories were made.

After returning from Park City last October, Deist started working at Renue as a reception coordinator. Today, in addition to his administrative duties, Deist serves clients with hairstyling and nail services.

Deist graduated from the Hays Academy of Hair Design, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in cosmetology and received business training in the basics of salon operation. This training will be invaluable to me at Renue.

Since graduating, Deist has worked in the salons of Great Bend and Newton. She was trained by a national educator Paul Mitchell who worked at the Newton salon.

I gained experience in business, while expanding my knowledge of hair color and technical skills, she noted. I love to use these skills to help people achieve their beauty, allowing them to be confident in who they are.

The Deist parents are Scott and Karen Reddig and Bruce and Amy Hofeling.

Allene Owen, who has served as director of Renues since it opened in 2008, said that when Kelsey arrived here I knew she was the right fit for the new role. She is strong, understands quickly and is great with our clients. And she even knows computers. Kelsey is a godsend for Renue.

Owen, who has 52 years of experience, is not retiring; she remains as a consultant in cosmetology and at the service of clients. I’m just taking a step back. I continue to see my longtime salon clients and welcome newcomers. But I’ll have more time for golf and maybe a few trips.

Originally from Barton County, Owen is grateful to MyTown, a local organization that supports new businesses. They helped Renue and other businesses get started. MyTown has been and continues to be great for Great Bend.

MyTown board member Sheryl Cheely said Owen deserves to slow down a bit and take more time for herself. We are grateful that she always looks after clients, acts as a consultant and mentors her colleagues.

Cheely is also impressed with the maturity of the Deists and her ideas for the company. Kelsey is a quick study and knows what she’s talking about. She does a great job and is good with clients.

Products

Renue’s products and services include: all hair treatments, as well as coloring, perms and hair extensions; face creams; lotions; facials; manicures and pedicures; nail polish; Body wraps; hot stone and deep tissue massages; two sunbeds; waxing; and infrared sauna for muscle relaxation and the release of toxins.

The fashion boutique offers a selection of clothing for women of all ages. Many of our pieces can be designed to fit most people’s fashion sense, Deist said. It’s fun to help women see three different ways to style a shirt or a pair of jeans.