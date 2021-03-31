Amanda Holden twirls in a silky dress and the royals would love it





It won’t be long before the UK public can take advantage of the warmer summer weather and when that happens we take style advice from Amanda holden. READ: Amanda Holden just styled her oversized shirt in the most surprising way The Heart Radio presenter looked sensational in a flowing summer dress from Suzannah London, a brand beloved by the Countess of Wessex and theDuchess of Cambridge. Turning for a video on her Instagram Stories, Amanda showed off the flowy skirt and flowing sleeves of the silk tea dress. The 1930s-inspired design is covered with a gorgeous ditsy floral pattern in yellow and green colors on a nude background, a look we can certainly see Kate Middleton rocking for future engagement. Loading the player … WATCH: Amanda Holden twirls in a seductive floral tea dress Styled by Karl Willett, Amanda added strappy nude heels and wore her straight blonde hair, adding a pink lip for her cute daytime look. SHOP: Marks & Spencer’s New Dress is SO Similar to Meghan Markle’s Late Late Show Dress READ: Amanda Holden just confirmed we need flare jeans this spring Amanda has long been a Suzannah London fan and stepped out in a beautiful outfit from the royal-approved designer earlier in March. Floral silk dress, 995, Suzannah London BUY NOW The television star looked gorgeous in a Blue jumpsuit 1150in chic polka-dot crepe-de-chine with a v-neck, puffed sleeves and flattering flared pants. Amanda added a relaxed denim jacket from Reiss to complete the look and navy heels. Heart Radio star loves King Suzannah London endorsed brand About Amanda’s outfit choices, her stylist Karl once said HELLO !: “I would describe Amanda’s style as fresh, summery, stylish and she proves that you can still look chic and be stylish. comfortable at the same time. “ And while you might assume that it takes time and effort to become TV ready, you might be surprised to know that the 48-year-old is very quick when it comes to dressing. “She’s fast!” Karl explained. “As for the clothes, it’s been a few minutes and we’re at the door.” RELATED: 13 Best Pastel Coats For Spring: From Marks & Spencer To ASOS & New Look The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen, we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. SALVATION! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







