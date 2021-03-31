UCLA Bruins outlast Michigan Wolverines to reach NCAA Men’s Tournament Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS – First four to four finals.

UCLA, which was one of the last four at-large teams selected for the NCAA tournament and earned an 11-seed, became the first team since VCU in 2011 to advance from the top four to the Finals four, retaining the seed in the lead. Michigan51-49 Tuesday evening.

Bruins face No.1 seed overallGonzagaSaturday.

“Unreal, man. Unreal. I love each of these guys,” UCLA guard Johnny juzang said. “It’s amazing, man. Surreal. Surreal. Something that grows, that you dream of. And doing it with such an amazing group of guys, such amazing staff, such amazing coaches, makes it so wonderful. beautiful. It’s beautiful. It’s beautiful. sharing this moment with your brothers and just great, great people. Amazing. “

The Bruins led for most of the final 25 minutes of the game, but a Jaime Jaquez A 3-point pointer in the final minute and Juzang going 1 for 2 from the free throw line six seconds from time opened the door for Michigan.

The Wolverines first went to Franz Wagner with 11 seconds left, but he managed the 3-point attempt. After Juzang missed his second free throw, Michigan’s Mike smith had a 3-point pull rim, and Wagner’s 3 buzzer desperation didn’t drop either.

“We got the look, the shot we wanted,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “Unfortunately, you can’t do much in 0.5 seconds, but that shot was a nice little boost. Unfortunately, it just didn’t get through. Before that, we had an open look. and we just failed, but overall I like the fact that our guys performed on the stretch. “

Juzang was UCLA’s primary source of offense for most of Tuesday night, scoring 14 of the Bruins’ first 16 points and finishing with 28 points. He left briefly after landing awkwardly after a rebound, but he spiked his right ankle and returned to the game.

Juzang single-handedly kept UCLA in the game on the first straight, as Michigan had a seven-point lead and the Bruins couldn’t get anything on the offensive end. Juzang, combined with a formidable game plan from Cronin, got UCLA back in the game and going into halftime with a four-point cushion.

“I just approached it like another game,” Juzang said. “We’ve been really locked in this tournament. As a player you don’t like to put pressure on yourself. I know the whole team was just worried about ‘we’re going to leave this on the floor and’ going to give it to him. all we have. ‘ I mean, the shots came in and the teammates were finding me. “

Cronin turned Cody riley and Kenneth nwuba in a central position, helping to limit Michigan’s tall manHunter Dickinson inside. The Bruins’ defense forced Michigan to create an offense in isolation situations with the Wolverines getting very little off-ball movement. And, once again, the pace of the game was playing in UCLA’s favor.

Unfortunately for Michigan, none of that changed in the second half. UCLA took a nine-point lead before Juzang injured his ankle and Michigan regained momentum. Wolverines have taken a one-point lead twice, but UCLA – as it did after Alabama Alex reese sent Sunday’s game into overtime with a 3 beating the buzzer – took his punches and hit back.

“To find a way to beat them with the defense like we did tonight, obviously extremely proud of our team,” Cronin said. “It was just resilience. … I think that stat sheet may fall apart tonight.”

When Cronin was picked to replace Steve Alford the day after the 2019 National Championship game, it was not a universally acclaimed hire. There were questions about Cronin’s fit, not just for a Midwestern native moving to the West Coast, but how the grind-it-out style he used in Cincinnati would work at a blueblood school. like UCLA.

“On April 9, 2019, I told you, I spell fun WIN,” Cronin said. “You have to find a way to win, and these guys have the most fun of their lives in this locker room because they won. I told them I was going to teach them how to win.”

The Bruins finished strong in Cronin’s first season and were a bubble team entering the final days of the 2019-20 season before the NCAA tournament was canceled. And there was a lot of optimism at the start of the sophomore year, before bad luck hit Westwood. Five-star point guard Daishen Nix chose to go to G League instead of UCLA; Chris smith, arguably the team’s best player, tore his ACL midway through the season; and Jalen hill missed the last two months for personal reasons.

UCLA have lost their last four games before the NCAA tournament, including a quarterfinal loss in the Pac-12 tournament against the State of Oregon. The Bruins started the NCAA tournament down 13 points against Michigan State late in the first half; at the time, ESPN’s probability of winning for UCLA was 12.2%.

But the Bruins came back to beat the Spartans in overtime, knocked down BYU and Abilene Christian in double digits, then knocked out 2-seeded Alabama in overtime to advance to Elite Eight.

“We’ve had ups and downs throughout the season, but it’s such a beautiful thing, the way we’ve come together for this playoffs,” Juzang said. “It’s just the feeling that everyone is so unified. It’s like a unity, and we all share and ground each other. I mean, I think that’s why we’re at this point and we’re playing fair for everyone. Other. Just a lot of love, man. We haven’t finished yet. But so far it’s been beautiful, the ups and downs, and it makes times like this even more special. “

After UCLA’s victory over Alabama on Sunday night that sent the Bruins to the Elite Eights, Cronin made it clear he was not satisfied without a trophy.

“Someone said, ‘Well, now you’ve been in an Elite Eight.’ That’s not the reason I came to UCLA, ”he said on Sunday. “I have a lot of friends in the NBA, they laugh at people who have rings that say conference champion. There’s only one. Whoever wins the NBA title is the world champion. So for me we have to win three more games. “

One down, two more to go. The first will be one of the toughest tests of Cronin’s career: Undefeated Gonzaga.

At this point, however, no one is relying on UCLA.