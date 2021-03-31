Are you looking for something to watch closely? Try the behind-the-scenes fashion videos

At this point in the lockdown life, there is almost no video content that I haven’t consumed. I watch everyone’s Instagram stories. Ive YouTubed What are soap eyebrows? and I downloaded TikTok to stay with the latest farm animals and challenges. As for the television itself, I went all the way around: The Sopranos at Love island at The crown, with pit stops at WandaVision, Call my agent, and Coaching Britney Spears. While I have high hopes for the sultry thrill of Stanley Tucci making its way through Italy (shots from this weekend), I’m totally televised. None of this glamorous or trashy or totally mediocre content made me feel anything.

And yet I have a favorite video of 2020: the movie Nick Knights SWALK for Maison Margiela. I also have a 2021 favorite: Marine Serres Main series. The common thread between them is a stylized look at the making of a fashion collection.

Traditionally, the How? ‘Or’ What of fashion has received less publicity than the who, what, where or why. It’s hard to telegraph inspiration love at first sight on camera: play too much and it turns out to be camp, spend too much time on it and you end up in a boring instructional video. Capturing the Magic of Fashion The simple way to adjust a seam can change an entire attitude has proven difficult for documentary filmmakers. This does not mean that there are no great ones. Douglas keeves Decompressed, Loc Prigents Chanel signand Frdric Tchengs Dior and me each has a unique tone and rhythm, but still manages to overcome the fascination and hard work of how fashion moves from sketch to dress.

When the catwalks switched to digital formats, I expected to see a lot more of these types of films. Designers peruse books, images pinned to moodboards, the roar of sewing machines as the designer and his team ogle and repin a sample on a fit model. Instead, fashion films have tipped in the opposite direction: there are music videos, mini motion pictures, and live streams without audiences of traditional catwalks. The 52-minute exploration of how John Galliano and his team at Maison Margiela make a collection and Marine Serres 3 hours of cumulative upcycling and home-life footage not only stands out for their truly frenetic running time, but by their will to reveal. some previously secret truths. In a season of virtual fantasies, a little humanity and authenticity goes a long way.

Other brands, big and small, have made the video content created just as enjoyable, if not smaller. At JW Anderson and Loewe, Jonathan Anderson explained to viewers how his collections came about, touching on the inspiration, making and production of his innovative lookbooks. Edward Crutchleys filmed clips of models with the fabric removed from machines, Lutz Huelle showed how to DIY a T-shirt and Chopova Lowena shed light on the processes of their collaborating artists.

On some level, my obsession with watching a vintage knitter or sweater cut out and turned into a dress is eerily satisfying, how Instagram categorizes videos as slime, goops, and that weird sand slime. There’s a thrill to watching a process come to fruition, especially when that process subverts or defies your expectations, which I think the best dart, drape, and build can do.

But the great pleasure of process videos is that they do the best job of situating fashion in our lives. I’ll never be a mermaid or a dancing model, but I could, may be, knit my own sweater or know the person who made it. I could dig up my sewing machine and cut out old t-shirts to make a new quilt top or watch enough instructional videos to learn how to make a macram bag. In our pandemic year, DIY culture has seen a boon, with brands choosing to share branded ideas, resources and stories, including Alexander McQueen, Reese Cooper and JW Anderson.

Not only do these types of videos give you the silver lining that you could do, they also reinforce all the ways you can not. What better way to teach yourself to appreciate artisans and the price that goes with them than by showcasing the workers at the Italian Marine Serres factory cutting old scarves into skirts? These videos offer a powerful reminder: whether you’re buying the most upscale in luxury or the cheapest in fast fashion, there are people behind your purchases. Any concealment of the identity of these people must be alarming, especially at a time when human rights violations in the fashion industry are emerging.

Maybe the process videos should be watched by buyers: in order to buy a new pair of jeans, you need to know how these jeans were born. Until the day that happens, I will happily watch as many sewers, knitters, pattern makers and designers as I can. They are the backbone of this industry.