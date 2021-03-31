Five trendy dresses perfect for days in the park – the Upcoming





Five trendy dresses perfect for days in the park March 31, 2021

The sun is out, spring is upon us, and it’s finally legal to meet a group of friends in the park. This means that there is now an excuse to dress up a bit and put a little thought and effort into the outfits once again. For those who love to wear dresses, the warmer weather is always an exciting time. Here are five different trendy dresses to wear perfect for sunny days. Floral midi dress Nothing means the change of season better than a floral print dress. They can be bright and bold or maybe a fluid pastel, depending on preference. The great thing about a midi dress is that it provides a bit more coverage when it’s still chilly on spring evenings. Plus, they can also be worn in winter with tights and boots, making them a versatile staple. Like this pretty ASOS green midi tea dress. Babydoll dress Slip dresses are the ultimate example of elegance and simplicity. They come in a huge range of colors, lengths and materials, but ultimately are all about a basic silhouette with thin straps. Perfect for anyone who wants their inner 90s girlish dreams come true, they can also be layered beautifully with t-shirts for a cool look that also offers a little extra warmth. They also go very well with leather handbags. This Anthropologie satin midi dress is great for layering or on its own to complement any springtime look. Mini dress Many people have suffered from a lack of vitamin D over the past year due to time spent indoors. Mini dresses are the perfect way to expose the legs and bring them the much-needed sun. They are also very cute, can be styled in different ways, and are super versatile. Wear with sandals for a playful spring look or with chunky trainers for walks in the park. This Urban Outfitters ditsy mini dress is ideal for warmer days and will look great with a light shirt or jacket. maxi dress Maxi dresses come in a wide variety of styles and materials and can be really fun to dress up or down. A lot of people don’t think maxi dresses are right for them because of the length, but there is definitely a type for everyone. They go with most types of shoes and are great for those with fairer skin who want more protection from the sun. This & Other Stories coffee bean cotton-blend maxi dress has a gorgeous neckline and will cool in the heat. Knitted dress A very trendy dress style this year is the knitted dress. Again, it’s available in all kinds of lengths and colors, so it’s a matter of finding the one that’s right for you. The material also makes it slightly warmer for spring evenings. They look great in neutral tones to complement with accessories and shoes. This knitted dress from Weekday comes in gray and black. Lilly Subbotin







