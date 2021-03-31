Sabyasachi’s new campaign of men wearing sherwani choker shatters toxic masculinity stereotypes





Ask any groom-to-be what he prefers to accessorize his wedding sherwani with, the answer would be an elegant ruby ​​or a strand of pearls depending on the color of their outfit. But here is designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee adding new dimensions to men’s fashion style and breaking toxic stereotypes of masculinity. Sabyasachi launched her new Bohemian Weddings collection on Instagram and it featured men dressed in bright floral sherwanis, perfect for an intimate summer wedding. Upon closer inspection of these sherwanis, we saw some elaborate chokers with them. Male models exuded old world charm in this look. Will our Indian bride and groom warm up to this trend of styling their sherwanis with necklaces? That’s what fashion experts say. Stylist Isha Bhansali is of the opinion, “More than , it’s basic royalty. If you step down the story, you’ll see portraits of Indian Maharajas wearing ostentatious necklaces and elaborate necklaces with their sherwanis. Not sure why men don’t like to experiment a lot with their wedding looks? Maybe more men would think about styling their sherwanis with necklaces after seeing this shoot. Designer Anvita Sharma, who owns the genderless label Two Point Two and also styles various designer campaigns, says that once she suggested a designer use necklaces instead of the regular necklaces worn by the bride and groom all over the place. styling the male models in the sherwani shoot, he denied, saying his male clientele wouldn’t approve of him and it would affect his sales. “Menswear designers who don’t have a big name, prefer to play it safe when it comes to styling their models for shoots because they want to do well commercially and if they try something quirky or of androgynous, they lose out on their clients, ”she says. It’s high time we realized that clothes don’t define your gender.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos