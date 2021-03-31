Fashion
The best high street midi dresses this summer that are perfect for a picnic
WEATHER is glorious, it can only mean one thing; its summer dress time.
If you’re looking for serious style without breaking the bank, we’ve rounded up our top picks of the best high street midi dresses this summer, perfect for an outdoor picnic.
As the lockdown lifts, many of us may find ourselves hosting picnics over the next several weeks as we enjoy meeting five other friends outside.
And after a year in loungewear, we’re sure you’ll want to look classy, but stay comfortable. Come in, the midi dress.
A midi dress is the perfect item for your spring wardrobe, as it can easily be worn with sandals or sneakers in warm weather, and a jacket and boots when the going gets cold.
Whether it’s a transitional wardrobe between seasons or a dress that will see you all summer long, a midi dress is your new best friend.
We want this ASOS Ruched Black Number with its trendy square neckline and very flattering gathered centerline.
This and other stories Puff Sleeve Midi Dress maybe more expensive at 135, but it’s so beautiful.
We’ve picked out some of our favorite shopping street options that are sure to keep things chic, while respecting the old bank balance.
SHEIN: Frill Hem Gingham Sweetheart Dress
- Ruffled gingham dress with sweetheart neckline, 17.99, SHEIN – Buy here
Marks and Spencer: Pure Cotton Plaid Midi Dress
- Pure Cotton Plaid Midi Dress, 45, Marks and Spencer – Buy here
Pretty Little Thing: Black Ribbed Knit Bodycon Midi Dress
- Black Rib Knit Bodycon Midi Dress, 22, Pretty Little Thing – Buy here
Coast: Printed Ruffle Midi Dress
- Midi dress printed on several levels, 44.25, Coast – Buy here
Karen Milen: Ruffled Cotton Poplin Dress
- Ruffled dress in cotton poplin, 89.25, Karen Millen – Buy here
Pretty Little Thing: Red Puff Sleeve Floral Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
- Red midi dress with floral print and puffed sleeves to tie at the cuffs, 28, Pretty Little Thing – Buy here
Missguided: Re_styld Black Ribbed Strappy Midi Dress
- re_styld black ribbed midi dress with straps, 21, Missguided – Buy here
SHEIN: Polka Dot Dress with Ruched Waist Collar
- Polka dot dress with gathered neckline, 13.49, SHEIN – Buy here
Missguided: Black Ditsy Milkmaid Print Midi Dress
- Black midi dress with Ditsy Milkmaid print, 28, Missguided – Buy here
All Saints: Karian Yermo Dress
- Karian Yermo dress, 149.25, All Saints – Buy here
QUIZ: Green polka dot wrap midi dress
- Green polka dot wrap midi dress, 18.49, QUIZ – Buy here
ASOS: Camisole Midi Summer Dress With Raw Edges In Black
- ASOS DESIGN cami midi sundress with raw edge in black, 28, ASOS – Buy here
French Connection: Fayola draped midi dress in red
- French Connection – Fayola draped midi dress – red, 125, ASOS – Buy here
New Look: Square Neck Crumpled Midi Smock Dress in Black
- New Look crinkled midi square neck smock dress in black, 25.99, asos – Buy here
& Other Stories: Voluminous Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
- Voluminous midi dress with puffed sleeves, 135, & Other Stories – Buy here
New Look: Tie Back Ruched Sleeve Midi Dress In Floral Red
- New Look Tie Back Midi Dress With Ruched Sleeves In Floral Red, 25.99, ASOS – Buy here
ASOS: Beige Polka Dot Long Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
