Kashmiri fashion show to ‘break stereotypes’

With the aim of providing a platform for young people, “The Kashmir Fashion Show” was held Tuesday at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC) in Srinagar. “Our siblings have the ability and the talent to work in the fashion or film industry and there is nothing wrong with the platform. This show is a small effort to give them a stage to showcase their talents, ”the event’s organizer, said Momin Mir.

“Fashion isn’t always bad. It’s all about the clothes and presentation,” said Ousheeba, a contemporary style designer. “There is a stereotype that women shouldn’t be modeling and it’s not for them. To break this typography, this program was organized,” said Sara, a performer, adding that she felt although people have the opportunity to show their talent. and the ability to sue the carrier they want for themselves.

Another participant said: “It’s a great platform for us. The things we learn here today will help grow as a model, especially Kashmiri girls. It’s really helpful. It’s the first one. fashion show that takes place here. ” Umar Wani, who is professionally a radio jockey, but who has taught and judged the participants’ ramp, said they plan to open a theater school in the valley to pave the way for the film industry.

Auditions for the fashion show were held in the districts of the Kashmir valley to find talent among young people. A total of 22 candidates were shortlisted to put on a show. The costumes were designed by local fashion designers. After seeing a good response, Mir is looking forward to hosting the second edition of the Kashmir Fashion Show.

