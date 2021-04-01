James Welling photographs on display at New York fashion store Arias – WWD

The newly opened Arias New York boutique offers downtown New Yorkers a bit of art in addition to their fashion browsing. The store, which opened on Broome Street last August, houses a five-piece exhibition by artist James Welling. Never seen in person, Welling’s pieces are inkjet prints on rag paper, UV curable ink on Dibond aluminum and electrostatic printing with oil pigment on polyester.

Welling, who lives around the corner from the Broome Street store, connected with Nins Arias of Arias New York through a mutual art collector friend. One day he was walking next to the store and came in to chat with Arias, and a friendship was born. Since opening her store, Arias has focused on rejuvenating downtown New York by opening a physical store in the midst of the pandemic and looking for unique artistic moments to draw people down.

“Part of the brand’s mission was to really be able to celebrate the world of fashion and art, and bring downtown New York back to life,” Arias says.

Welling first moved to SoHo 40 years ago and began his career in the neighborhood, first in 1979.

“I first showed in SoHo at The Kitchen when it was on Broome and Wooster, and I also showed in Metro Pictures, which was right up Mercer Street,” he says.

This is the second time Welling has worked with a fashion brand. In 2004, he worked with Brioni to design fabrics for them, which were made into suits, bomber jackets and more.

Her photos will be in Arias New York until June.