Best varsity jackets 2021: stylish men’s bomber jacket brands, choices

Featured products are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

College jackets are no longer just for jocks. Sure, the athletic figure and woolen fabric may still conjure up images of high school football captains, but that is changing. For a few years now, designers have been offering fresh and modern varsity jackets that invite you to dress a bit like an eighties jock. And it seems to be working. The best 21st century varsity jackets (aka letterman jackets) can be seen on everyone from model influencers and A $ AP Rocky to stylish dads – all of whom put their own twist on the daring piece of the white sneakers on the evening of the meeting or jeans and sneakers during the races).

The best part about the graduation varsity jackets is the range of styles that we now have to choose from. Depending on your personal style, you can go for leather sleeves and a woolen body full of patches, or you can go for a minimal designer choice of high fashion. Basically we have options and here are nine of the best.

1. Real McCoy’s Ventura varsity jacket

As you might be able to see from this Ventura varsity jacket, The Real McCoy’s is a brand dedicated to reviving retro looks as they were back then. But, thanks to premium materials and attention to detail, this 50s-inspired jacket is very wearable right now. True to the old school, the jacket features a woolen body, horse leather sleeves and a quilted nylon lining. We’re also big fans of the sporty chenille appliqués on the top of the jacket, which make it a bold piece that pairs well with jeans or a sweatshirt and hoodie underneath.

Courtesy of END.



Buy:

The real McCoy’s Ventura jacket

at

$ 1,669.00



2. UO Ombre Wool Varsity Jacket

This varsity jacket from Urban Outfitters is a great modern take on the athletic base. The woolen body gets a long-haired ombre overhaul that makes a statement without changing the original too much. With contrasting woolen sleeves and striped ribbed knit trims, it’s still recognizable as a varsity jacket. Wear it casually with chinos and trendy trainers, or wear it a little more dressy with, for example, boots or loafers and crisp jeans.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters



Buy:

UO Ombre Wool Varsity Jacket

at

$ 99.00



3. Varsity Opening Ceremony bomber jacket

One of the best features of old school varsity jackets is the overload of chenille appliqués. With this varsity jacket, Opening Ceremony kept that retro look with its own applications, including a distinctive large torch emblem on the back. The leather sleeves of yesteryear have also been given a makeover with an embossed crocodile effect. Overall, this is a statement piece worthy of an adventurous night out or run.

Courtesy of Farfetch



Buy:

Varsity Bomber Opening Ceremony

at

$ 513.00



4. Polo Ralph Lauren bomber jacket

As usual, Polo Ralph Lauren brings a new take on an American classic in the form of this bomber jacket. The soft cotton denim body refines the original without losing any of the retro charm of the varsity jacket. We also like the logos – an embroidered P on the front and the USA on the back – because they add character without too much flair. This one should be worn more casually with sneakers (think Converse or retro Nikes), chinos and a t-shirt.

Courtesy of Farfetch



Buy:

Polo Ralph Lauren bomber jacket

at

$ 404.00



5. Marcelo Burlon College varsity jacket

Italians are sometimes better at nailing the American style than Americans. A typical example is this Marcelo Burlon varsity jacket. The piece is predominantly cotton and has a loose but high-end silhouette. White stripes on the shoulders and understated applications throughout the collegiate vibe while staying squarely in haute couture territory. We suggest you wear the Marcelo Burlon with other minimalist men’s clothing like baggy pants, logo tee and modern sneakers (like Yeezys or Off-Whites, for example).

Courtesy of END.



Buy:

Marcelo Burlon College Jacket

at

$ 829.00



6. A Bathing Ape varsity jacket

This varsity jacket from A Bathing Ape has an old-school look, but, because it comes from such a hype brand, it’s a modern piece from start to finish. The body is in navy blue wool, contrasting nicely with white leather sleeves and applied logos edged in yellow throughout. The only difference between your varsity jacket and this one is that you are now a Grail-worthy streetwear brand instead of a team. It’s a great way to upgrade any casual outfit under the radar with a decisive influence.

Courtesy of END.



Buy:

University jacket A Bathing Ape

at

$ 925.00



7. Polo Ralph Lauren logo varsity jacket

Another solid (but very different) pick from Polo Ralph Lauren is this red varsity jacket. The jacket is made of a cotton and nylon blend instead of the typical combo of wool body and leather sleeves. This construction, plus a bright red color and a single “Polo RL” logo on the chest, gives the piece a more modern, baseball-inspired style. It is very wearable with retro outfits or modern basics (eg crisp chinos, t-shirt and Allbirds).

Courtesy of END.



Buy:

Ralph Lauren Varsity Polo Jacket

at

$ 339.00



8. Saint Laurent Teddy bomber jacket

In a fashion era where no room is too casual for renowned designers, this Teddy bomber jacket from Saint Laurent is a great choice. You might have seen it on Post Malone, John Legend, or A $ AP Rocky, but the bomber can also be worn by us normal dudes. As with most great outerwear, the jacket manages to be understated and bold at the same time thanks to a minimalist design, contrasting leather trims and premium virgin wool-blend construction. It’s very versatile in terms of style, but we think it works best for a t-shirt with modern, clean jeans and sneakers.

Courtesy of Mr. Porter



Buy:

Saint Laurent Teddy bomber jacket

at

$ 2,550.00



9. Gucci Horse Bit varsity jacket

Another great college jacket with big rollers is this from Gucci. This is essentially a classic varsity jacket that has undergone some Gucci-fication in the form of a bright red colourway, an interlocking G bit on the chest, and plush materials throughout. The body is 100% wool felt and the sleeves are soft butter red leather. It’s certainly loud, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Gucci. Rock the Horse Bit jacket with other bold pieces such as designer boots and baggy jeans or chinos.

Courtesy of END.



Buy:

Gucci Horse Bit Varsity Jacket

at

$ 2,605.00

