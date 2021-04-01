Dia & Co publishes report on the state of inclusive fashion





SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Atmosphere view at Premium Plus-Size fashion brand … [+] Ryllace launch event at Elephante on September 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Ryllace) Getty Images for Ryllace

Today, plus size fashion retailer Dia & Co released a State of Inclusive Fashion Report in the hope of illuminating the impacts of 2020 and fostering greater inclusion in the fashion industry. The report opens with a harsh assessment of the plus size landscape by Founder and CEO Nadia Boujarwah: with a smaller base of retail options to begin with, the plus size market, which serves 67% of women. in America, was particularly difficult. hit leaving our consumer with a retail desert. The report points out that while 2020 was a landmark year for representation, there has been a drastic reduction in options for the plus-size consumer. This may not seem like news to customers in the size 14+ category, who face the schism between campaign and marketing representation and in-store clothing availability. Here are some of the key findings from the reports: 100 million women, or about 67% of all women, wear sizes outside mainstream retail, size 14 or larger

$ 24 billion was spent on plus sizes in 2020, just 13% of the overall womenswear market

Over 30% of plus-size specialty doors closed permanently in the last three quarters of 2020

The opportunity inclusively was over $ 100 billion at the start of the pandemic, and Dia & Co thinks it’s even bigger now < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Fit remains the top priority of the Dia & Cos community, which is five million strong. As in-store shopping has declined dramatically, the report says, the key to growth will be a digital experience that enables trust and discovery tailored to fill the void left by a rapidly shrinking store base. The report concludes that Dia & Co remains committed to its roots: incredible style is part of a life well lived. It remains to be seen whether the fashion industry as a whole will take dramatic steps to serve the 67% of plus-size American women.

