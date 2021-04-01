Fashion
3 ways to style a sweater dress
The sweater dress is one of my favorite pieces to wear around the house. I add chunky socks to create the perfect uniform to wear while working at my desk, doing some chores around the house, or curling up on the couch and watching TV.
Now I show you how to bring such a cozy room into the world.
On a pleated skirt
A pleated skirt is a closet staple. The number of looks you can create with this versatile piece is endless! Concrete example: throw a sweater dress over it to create the illusion of a midi dress. The skirt adds length and movement to a generally stiff sweater dress.
On jeans
Whether your favorite denim figure is a straight leg or a tapered skinny, throwing a sweater dress over jeans is the start of a really hot outfit. Adding a coat and maybe a scarf as a final piece will make you feel toasty warm and put together.
A moment of double knitting
I love a double knit moment. There is something so effortlessly chic about putting two pieces together, like a sweater dress and a skirt, which are made of similar textures. In the video, I should have taken this look up a notch wearing boots or heels, but I wanted to give you a casual alternative for a quick run or a coffee date with a friend. For this look, I entrusted my favorite giant safety pin to help shape the sweater dress.
- Gather the sweater from the hem to approximately waist length.
- Pierce the brooch above the dress, then insert the layers through the safety pin and close it.
- Adjust the pleats until you are happy with their appearance.
Hope you get some great tips the next time you wear your favorite sweater dress. As always, don’t forget to have fun exploring your wardrobe and stay safe!
