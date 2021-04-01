Informa plans Miami coterie event and confirms August return to Las Vegas – Sourcing Journal





For fashion, Miami is poised to become the hub for new business in July. Related Articles Informa Markets Fashion announced on Wednesday that it will host Destination: Miami by Coterie, a women’s resort and swim event aligned with Miami Swim Week. The show will take place July 10-12 at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach. Just two weeks ago, Liberty Fairs announced it would host a double event with the resort’s lounge, Cabana, July 10-12 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. According to Informa, the Coterie event “builds on the momentum” created by Magic Pop-Up Orlando in February, which was one of the first fashion events to safely bring back trade shows in person. The event saw better-than-expected attendance with improved health and safety measures, Informa said. With Destination: Miami by Coterie, event planners aim to provide a strategic approach to generating business opportunities by choosing locations and dates that provide shoppers with a “greater access point to discover new brands”. “We serve the diverse needs of the global fashion community across a variety of venues, event formats and sizes,” said Kelly Helfman, Business President of Informa Markets Fashion. “We will continue to announce events throughout the year to help retailers respond more effectively to the accelerated pace of consumer habits and demands and to give our brands a greater opportunity to move products,” to re-engage existing accounts and connect with new retailers. ” More digital and regional event opportunities for the contemporary high market for women, as well as the trendy and contemporary markets for men and women, will also be announced in the coming months, the company said. In addition to Informa’s busy summer, the show organizer plans to return to the Las Vegas Convention Center in August with flagship events Magic Las Vegas, Project Las Vegas and Sourcing at Magic. The men’s and women’s clothing trade shows will take place August 9-11, while Sourcing at Magic will take place August 8-11. With Sourcing at Magic being a resource for international exhibitors and visitors, Informa said it will be a hybrid event. Running concurrently with the live event, Sourcing at Magic Online will return as a platform to foster connections with a larger audience before, during and after the Las Vegas event. In addition to “new and updated” showroom experiences, Informa promises a full range of market information and training sessions throughout the events. Brands and shoppers can also look forward to a new presentation that places women’s, men’s and children’s clothing alongside footwear, accessories, home goods and gifts “for better merchandising and easier navigation. in the showroom. While each event will require its own specific set of security measures, Helfman said the industry can “expect all future planning and organization of our events to be done. [led] with the highest standards of safety, hygiene and cleanliness. “







