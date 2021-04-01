Fashion
SFA officers commemorate women’s fashion icons for Women’s History Month
They thank businesswomen, social media influencers, and family members.
In honor of Women’s History Month, officials from the Student Fashion Association, a non-profit organization on the Sac State campus, gathered to pay tribute to their women’s fashion icons.
SFA officers, content creator Mesayla Weaver, social media manager Tea Lynch, parliamentarian Kayla LeVias and President Terezah Scott, are a group of fashion-obsessed students from the State of Sacramento, who have been inspired by women of fashion. Together, they shared tips for helping others at Sac State with everything they learned from their idols.
Their idols have taught them to explore the world of fashion, find their own unique styles and be confident in whatever they choose to wear, and as a group, they advise other students to do the same.
Weaver said her sister Tiana Weaver, a business leader at Sac State, is her womenswear icon and has helped her on her fashion journey.
My sister helped me develop a whole new wardrobe and I couldn’t be happier with her, Weaver said. Until I collaborated with my sister, I never knew how to create coherent looks.
Weaver said she first became interested in fashion during her freshman year. She ventured into the fashion world with a fifty dollar gift card given to her by her uncle.
For the first two years, I was still in a tricky phase where I picked out good pieces, but I didn’t know how to put them together, Weaver explained.
However, she said that when she saw herself about to step out in a bustier, ankle boots and jeggings, she knew she had to ask her sisters for help.
The style we were aiming for was very chic, laid back, Tiana Weaver said of helping her sister. She had a vision and photo references [which] made easier.
After appealing to her sister, the Weavers style became one that can be considered trendy and chic for business woman. She said the overhaul of her closet also affected her self-esteem for the better.
Loving the way you look can help you start each day with a positive attitude and I wish I had gotten into that habit sooner, said Weaver of his learning experience with fashion.
Tea Lynch said she was taking inspiration from internet celebrity De’arra Taylor.
My fashion icon is someone who is booming in the new generation, De’arra Taylors style is very over the top, yet sleek and consistent, Lynch said. It describes my style as well as my personality.
Lynch said that fashion allows everyone to express themselves and show who they really are without even having to say a word.
There is nothing greater than being able to speak out without caring about what others are saying, Lynch said. I hope I can inspire as many women as possible to get to this point one day.
Scott and LeVias have both said their women’s fashion idol is singer and businesswoman Rihanna.
Her style has no limits and she’s not afraid to explore, Scott said. You won’t see Rihanna following the trend, because she’s the one who sets the trends.
Scott said she finds a portrayal of herself through Rihanna, as they both explore outside the box and add to their look with unorthodox accessories, colors, fabrics and patterns. Scott said she believes everyone should experiment with his appearance and stay true to who he really is.
It’s great to follow the trends, but it’s even better to be the trailblazer, Scott said. We all have our own unique style. You just have to find what works for you.
LeVias said she was inspired by Rihanna because of her confidence in her fashion.
That’s what really inspires me, said LeVias. I sort of wear what I want and what I’m comfortable in. I gained a lot of self-confidence doing this.
LeVias said she enjoys dressing for every occasion, even if it was just a quick trip to Walmart to feel confident.
My advice to others would be to start by picking basic pieces in a trend or aesthetic that they find interesting, LeVias said. For example, if you like the streetwear vibe, start with boyfriend jeans and work your way up.
The Fashion-Obsessed Women at the Student Fashion Association attribute to businesswomen, families and social media influencers what they’ve learned about the world of fashion. They share what they’ve learned with everyone else at Sac State, who might be grappling with fashion themselves.
Fashion is a huge generator of confidence, said Weaver. Once you start taking your appearance seriously, you immediately feel more comfortable with yourself and your identity.
