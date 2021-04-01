Donations allow Alexandria students to ‘dress up the role’

One of the goals of a spring semester course titled Law Enforcement and Community is for students to practice their leadership and professionalism by performing mock job interviews.

When awarding this in previous years, instructor Mandi VanOverbeke noticed a common thread among her students. They focused more on their dress than on interview practice. Several students struggled to buy new work clothes or lived too far away to collect their work clothes from their closets at home.

Law enforcement student Cody Pausch gritted his teeth when he discovered he would need to find professional clothing for the mission.

Anyone who knows me well knows that I’m not the type to dress for anything, Pausch said. I’ve only worn a costume once in my life and heard how expensive they could be. As a student, it’s hard enough to make ends meet.





So, VanOverbeke asked for donations from the faculty and staff of ATCC, and then from the Helping Hands of Alexandria.

I knew that by contacting them (Helping Hands) I could reach many people in the community who all believe in the same philosophy of helping others and getting things done, VanOverbeke said.

Minutes after posting a donation request online, VanOverbeke asked people where the drop-off location was.

Mandy Brower, owner of The Dashery, contacted VanOverbeke. Brower was doing an inventory and wanted to donate clothes to the ATCC that they would usually donate elsewhere.

I was completely impressed with the generosity of the community and of The Dashery, VanOverbeke said. I thought I could offer a handful of students the option of using a new suit coat or ties, but I never imagined what actually happened.

ATCC received dozens of suits, shirts, pants, ties and shoes. Pausch chose a black suit coat, a white button, black pants and a tie.

When I heard that there would be donations, I felt very relieved, said Pausch. I knew I didn’t need to spend an arm and a leg to buy a costume to keep because I knew I would have to buy one for my future interviews.

Since finishing his last year of school, Pausch has started applying for a job and recently used his new costume for an interview.

I feel like it gave me a really good first impression, he said. It might not sound like a lot, but I couldn’t afford it.

Cody Pausch

The donation request sent to the community included both professional clothing for men and women, but a smaller selection was available for women. Only eight of the 70 students taking the VanOverbekes Law Enforcement and Community course are women.

Statistically, women make up around 10-12% of law enforcement officers, VanOverbeke said. Something that I would absolutely love to see change for this profession.

Several students told VanOverbeke how great it was to see people supporting law enforcement.

Unfortunately, right now they hear and see a lot of negativity around this profession, and it meant a lot to them to know that there are people out there who are supporting them, she said.

Since there was such a large amount of clothing donations, all law enforcement students and students from other programs were able to bring home a full business suit.

And anyone who presented a mock interview in the VanOverbekes class could focus on the task rather than the dress code.

The mock interviews went incredibly well and all of the students were amazing, she said. They were able to look and feel confident because they could dress the room.