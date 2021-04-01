Free will and free movement – Telegraph India





Fluidity offers an alternative way of being, crossing and fusing the masculine and the feminine, explains Harris Reed, the designer famous for his fluid creations. He had dressed British singer / songwriter Harry Styles in a skirt outfit for the cover of Vogue. The story reveals volumes on fluid genre fashion. A skirt that was worn by Alexander the Great or the Anarkali in Mughal times was non-sexist clothing. Brocade was also not limited to one gender. The jewelry either. European fashion once had men wearing ruffled shirts and elaborate wigs with beautiful curls. The highlight of the hippie era were bell bottom pants, bright floral print shirts, and long flowing hair in both men and women. Traditional flowing genre styles: Dhoti / Lungi: In another culture called sarong or enveloping. The dhoti look has now been adopted by both sexes. Toga: A shawl as a garment worn over tunics in ancient Rome, by both sexes at first, but later adopted only by men. The gown is versatile, just like the shawl, and can be worn over any outfit. Kimono: In Japan, everyone wears the kimono on traditional occasions. The kimono style has gained momentum in mainstream fashion. Kimono-inspired jackets and dresses are all the rage. Kilt: The famous Scottish outfit worn by men in Scotland. The kilt has inspired many fashion houses to make kilt-shaped skirts for women. Worn with white shirts, leather jackets and over the knee boots, it has long been a trailblazer. Chiton: A rectangular tunic-style outfit, sleeveless, closed with a belt at the waist. Famous worn in ancient Greece by both sexes. Men wore it shorter while women wore it slightly longer. Lately, the tunic is as flowing as it gets. Game-changing moments: In 1966/67, Yves Saint Laurent launched the Le Smoking suit for women. It was a time when women in costume were still radical. YSL got the ball rolling. Rudi Gernreich was a big contributor to GF fashion when, in 1975-77, he designed neutral spacesuits for the TV series Space: 1999. He is also the man behind the male thong and monokini. Hot GF styles that can be part of our wardrobe: • Pajamas l Blazers l Suits • Shirts l Jackets l Sarongs • Vests The GF movement also spawned trends like boyfriend jeans, anti-fit shirts and puffer jackets. As many people choose to blur the lines, fashion will always remain an advocate of free will and flow. For more power and more freedom. Stay fluid, stay stylish. The columnist talks about everything related to fashion. Contact: [email protected]







