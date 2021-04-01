The 10 most beautiful Sitcom wedding dresses, ranked

Almost all comedy series have a wedding, and generally it is highly anticipated by fans and there is a huge lead through many seasons of a show. Of course, that also means there’s a lot of love in the air – and a gorgeous wedding dress to wear by everyone’s favorite character from their favorite sitcom.

From Phoebe Buffay to Pam Beesley to Topanga Lawrence, there are sitcom weddings fans will never forget, and most importantly memorable, are the dresses these adorable women wore while tying their true love. It’s time to think about some of the most beautiful dresses in sitcom history.

ten Becky (full room)

Full housemight just be the location of one of the most memorable weddings in sitcom history – which celebrated the love between two lovable characters: Becky and Jesse. This show is definitely a bit dated, but Becky’s dress was gorgeous back then and still deserves a little love today.

These two had the love affair and marriage of everyone’s dreams. Plus, there are actually a lot more wedding dresses to love if fans tune into the spinoff series,More complete house.Yet nothing is as unique and elegant as Becky’s dress with its full sleeves and gorgeous veil.

9 Kelly (saved by the bell)

Zack and Kelly were high school sweethearts, and they were a longtime couple that everyone wanted to stay together even beyond their high school years. It’s onlySaved by the bell: the university years,that these two have finally tied the knot.

They had their perfect wedding outdoors in Las Vegas, and their love literally survived through the fallout of this series. They are a timeless couple that everyone will remember, especially because of Kelly’s gorgeous wedding dress.

8 Pam (The office)

This sitcom certainly wasn’t known to be the most romantic or healthiest around, but that doesn’t mean Jim and Pam didn’t end the series by being one of the most famous couples in the world. television. Pam’s wedding dress was simple, but it was still beautiful.

It wasn’t as elaborate or unique as some on the list, but it was perfect for Pam and her personality, and she looked as radiant and dazzling as ever. For a traditional person, this wedding dress is absolutely stunning.

7 Haley (modern family)

Haley and Dylan were a couple who certainly had an intermittent relationship, but they’re also one who defies all expectations and ends up getting married. Haley is pregnant at their wedding, which only adds to her sparkle as a gorgeous bride.

This wedding dress is simple and elegant, and although she is about to have her baby, she is absolutely stunning and certainly has all eyes on her all the time. Her wedding dress was a perfect choice, andModern familywas only improved by Haley Marshall.

6 Phoebe (Friends)

Mike and Phoebe certainly weren’t the “ main ” couple on the show, but that doesn’t mean fans weren’t swooning over their adorable marriage outside of Central Perk. Phoebe didn’t care if she froze, as she looked absolutely stunning in her wedding dress.

Fans were so happy to see this free spirit finally get the love and marriage she deserved. Her wedding dress (and her entire wedding) is definitely one of the most beautiful and magical in sitcom history.

5 Cece (new girl)

Fans were able to attend a beautiful and traditional Indian wedding onNew girl,when Ceceand Schmidt finally got married. These two had a hilarious and wild love affair, but there was nothing more romantic than getting married in the loft.

Cece’s dress and veil were beautifully created, with a traditional touch taking inspiration from Cece’s culture and stunning elegance. She’s already one of the cutest and most beautiful sitcom characters, and there’s no doubt that her wedding dress deserves a huge shoutout.

4 Bernadette (The Big Bang Theory)

Howard and Bernadette were the “ solid ” couple of The Big Bang Theory, and their romance was real, hilarious, and utterly pure. The strong and beautiful Bernadette absolutely shone at her wedding.

This rooftop ceremony was small, unique, and memorable – and it still managed to be larger than life with Bernadette’s tall wedding dress. It was the elegant, bold dress that everyone knew she needed, and it couldn’t have been more gorgeous. Everyone would love to try and recreate for their own walk down the aisle.

3 Monica (Friends)

Of course,Friendsmust make this list twice, and that’s because it’s home to two weddings fans will never forget. Monica and Chandler are as healthy and perfect as they come, and their love is actually a fan favorite – maybe even on the famous Ross and Rachel.

Their marriage wasn’t without drama, but that doesn’t mean the whole gang wasn’t absolutely gorgeous. Mostly, of course, Monica herself. Her elegant and simple dress was all she needed to be the prettiest bride any TV lover has ever seen.

2 Robin (How I met your mother)

Although there is a lot of debate about the final ofHow I Met Your Mother,Barney and Robin’s wedding was absolutely perfect. Robin is an absolutely gorgeous and smart girl, and her elegant dress looked absolutely stunning.

It took a long time for these two to come together, and this wedding dress couldn’t have been better for her and this fan-favorite couple. Barney and Robin had a lot of chemistry, and they made a perfect couple. This wedding dress, with its vaporous top and mermaid skirt, literally makes you dream.

1 Topanga (Boy meets the world)

Boy meets the worldis a classic sitcom that still lives on as one of the most memorable sitcom couples. These two were young lovers, but everyone who loved the show knew they were meant to maintain their love and be together forever.

Cory and Topanga had an intermittent relationship throughout high school, but that doesn’t mean fans weren’t always supportive of them. Besides their adorable and gorgeous wedding, Topanga also deserves to be known as having the best sitcom wedding dress. The perfectly off lace sleeves, the rich and detailed dress and the glorious veil make this look a winner.

