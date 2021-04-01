Grand opening of the new men’s clothing store in Pocatello | Local

A Chubbuck entrepreneur is planning a grand opening of his new men’s clothing store on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at 840 E. Alameda Road.
Marvin Gholston, who owns other businesses, says he saw a need for more men’s clothing stores to serve Pocatello and Chubbuck.
We love to serve the community, said Gholston, who owns the business with his wife, Kellyrae Gholston.
We felt there were a lot of places for women to shop, but not for men, he said.
They felt that Marvins Room would add to the services they want to offer to the towns of Chubbuck and Pocatello.
They were sort of right in the middle, at the borders and serving on the pocatello side, he said.
And he thinks they have a very good location for Marvin’s Room.
There is a lot of traffic there, ”he said.
He says this is the perfect place for a small store to get a lot of exposure to potential customers.
Gholston, who also runs a cleaning service called Cleaning Fairy, says he really enjoys living in the Pocatello area after being in Germany much of his life.
Some people he knew in Germany were from the Idaho Falls area and told him about what Idaho has to offer, winter and summer. It was attractive.
When I got here it was a whole new world for me in a way, said Gholston.
It was the summer of 2007 and he hasn’t left since.
It’s a good sized community, but it still has that small town feel, he said.
I love it here, he says. It’s peaceful, it’s calm and people are waving to you, he said.
Considering this, the clothing selection includes typical urban clothing for teenagers and middle-aged adults, he said.
And they have golf shirts with a relaxed, downy feel.
In addition, Marvin’s Room also has a small section for businessmen.
The prices are very fair, he said. “We believe in being absolutely fair.
And it’s definitely a clothing store for middle-income households, he said.
Meanwhile, he says it’s good to create something that both serves the community and helps keep business in the area.
We want to help keep the community strong, he said.
He says local purchases benefit the region.
Here, your money is actually reinvested in the community, he said.
In fact, the benefits are literally night and day when you dive into the numbers, he said.
Currently, places like Pocatello and Chubbuck have that small community feel, but still have the services the community wants, according to Gholston.
And they did some checking before deciding to open Marvin’s room.
We did a small research group to get ideas from people where they would actually go shopping and what kind of clothes they would like, he said.
People between the ages of 12 and 32 were asked what types of clothing they currently do not get.
And they asked more than 30 people questions.
They reviewed the prices and how affordable things are for average households, he said. It was valuable information.
We have clearly seen the need for it in our region, said Gholston.
The store is geared towards men, but an online store that caters to both men and women will open on May 3 at 5 p.m. EST. His address will be: www.mrmarvinsroom.com