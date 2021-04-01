Fashion
Global Fashion Exchange to Open ‘Exchangeable Department Store’ in New York
4 Reading minutes
the World Fashion Exchange (GFX) recently partnered with the art deco chain of boutiques Walker Hotels in New York for a SwapAteria experience which will take place in the latter’s new TriBeCa site, in order to promote sustainable consumption behavior.
GFX, the international organization promoting sustainable fashion, has partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the Brooklyn Style Foundation, the New York Fair Trade Association and the Fashion Revolution to implement this project on the second floor. of the Walker Hotel Tribeca with 20 rooms to showcase the rooms.
After successful trades during London Fashion Week, as well as the creation of New York’s first swap store at The Canvas, GFX is set to unveil New York’s first redeemable department store and redeemable department store.
The experience will be open to hotel guests as well as the public and they will have the opportunity to visit the rooms – swap closets that will showcase vintage collectibles to second-hand clothes brands such as Gypsy Sport, Maison Murasaki, The Canvas, Now for Tomorrow, Carmen Gama and Carolina Bedoya: Make Aneew.
In one interview with WWDGFX founder Patrick Duffy said the partnership with Walker Hotels is the organization’s first time working with a hotel. “This new project continues our mission of providing an exchange to the masses, offering a unique opportunity to change the way we interact with fashion.”
The project will use a real-time tracking system called SwapChain, a blockchain-enabled data source that will display the history of every garment featured in these closets.
By registering in advance, for exchanged items, customers will receive a token that will show the item’s condition, retail price and craft and this token will be the currency of the swap. It can also be used for another object of the same value and exchanged during the SwapAteria session.
Tokens will be awarded based on the value of the item, for example, up to $ 149 earn one token, $ 150 to $ 499 earn two tokens, while $ 500 to $ 1000 earn three tokens.
David Yurman and Gucci Senior Store Manager Bruce Weldyn, who will be installing an all-black themed closet, said: As a retailer, I strive to generate full-price sales. The margin is the priority, and to protect the margin you have to present the dream and sell it. I would like to leave this event at Walker with a full understanding and recommendations to retailers on how to successfully combine full price sales with the sustainability of fashion.
CEO of Bridgeton Holdings (Walker Hotel Tribeca, Walker Hotel Greenwich Village, Marram Montauk) Atit Jariwala said the reason Walker Hotels is committed as a company is to encourage “sustainability and experiential hospitality.” “We’re really, really excited about this [SwapAteria partnership] for now, and we would like to continue, maybe even change hotels in different places. “
The project is not just about selling products, but it is also aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as it aims to educate and raise awareness among consumers about sustainable fashion and fair trade.
I have always knocked on the door of exchange and sustainability. As soon as we added the data component, the technology where things started to take off, Duffy added by mentioning that although SwapAteria, could be considered a new and idea, in the future it will be a model for the retailers of the future.
All data indicates second-hand fashion is increasingly in demand with a thredUP report suggesting that this market is expected to reach US $ 64 billion over the next five years, and by 2024 it will even cross the conventional savings market figures.
Another report from Lyst, the global fashion data research platform, pointed out that consumers are increasingly searching for keywords related to sustainability, with an average of such searches increasing by 75% each year. .
If you’re in India and want to check out some swap and swap fashion initiatives, check out this handy guide to finding the best in pre-loved fashion.
The SwapAteria experience will take place at the Walker Hotel Tribeca, April 22-30, 12pm to 7pm daily.
Main image courtesy of GFX.
