" It brings me a lot of joy "
PASADENA, Maryland (WJZ) – It is starting to be prom season and it means that many are looking for a dress.
While the cost might be a barrier for some, a local high school student worked hard to make sure everyone could get one.
Finding the perfect prom dress is never easy or cheap.
“The average ball gown is normally $ 500 to $ 700, which is a lot for a night,” said Ellie Hermann, a junior at Northeast High School and the Princess of Maryland Yacht Club.
Hermann knew that the cost of the dresses was a problem for some, so she organized a collection called The Pasadena Princess Project and managed to collect over 300 dresses.
“I wanted to make sure that everyone still had the opportunity to dress for their prom,” she said.
Even during the pandemic, some schools still hold balls, and where they don’t, parents themselves organize events so that students can get a taste of this high school rite of passage.
Chastity Bigelow, a senior at Bishop McNamara High School, found out two weeks ago that her school was having a ball, so she dropped by.
“It was unexpected and I found a dress that I really like,” Bigelow said.
The campaign has already delighted dozens of high school students and there are still more to help anyone look their best on their special night.
“It brings me a lot of joy to know that I was able to make someone’s day and that they were able to find a dress,” Hermann said.
Hermann said there would be a second reader.
