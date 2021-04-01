Marvin Lord, Senior Clothing Officer – WWD





Marvin Lord, a senior executive and negotiator at several major clothing companies, died at his home in Roslyn Heights, New York, on Monday of kidney failure. Lord was 83 years old. Lord had been retired for ten years. He has spent the last 14 years of his career as vice president of executive search firm EA Hughes, which is part of Solomon Page. Previously, he was CEO of Maternity Resources Inc. for three years. Previously, he was COO of Sanyo Fashion House for three years. He rose through the ranks at Oxford Industries where he worked from his twenties to the age of 49 in various leadership roles that culminated as Chairman of the Holbrook Group Men’s Division and CEO of the Apparel Division for young people from Crystal Brands. Among his accomplishments at Oxford, Lord was instrumental in obtaining and managing the Polo by Ralph Lauren boys’ clothing license and the Robert Stock men’s clothing license. “He’s always focused on the financial equation of a deal – the pros and cons – to assess the risk,” said Michael, Lord’s son. “He was taking risks, but if the data supported the risk and the right people were involved, he would find a way to close the deal. He would be ready. “On a personal level,” added Michael, “my dad had a lot of positive relationships with people in the industry. He was able to call on them for their expertise and advice to advance the companies he worked for and his own career. He was first and foremost a trader, but he was closely tied to numbers and also had a keen eye for commodities. He was always talking about patterns and fabrics. It was in his DNA. “Marvin was an executive who began his long career at Oxford Industries where he started a number of businesses including Polo Boys, which was one of the first successful Polo Ralph Lauren licenses,” said Elaine Hughes, Managing Director of EA Hughes. . “Marvin was not only a colleague, but also a friend to many in the industry. Marvin loved helping people and came to realize this in the latter part of his career when he was vice president of EA Hughes. In recognition of his professional achievements, Lord was honored by the Young Men’s Association in the mid-1980s with his AMY Award. Outside of the office, Lord was an avid tennis player and a member of the Old Westbury Racquet Club and the Shelter Rock Tennis and Country Club. Besides his son Michael, Lord is survived by his wife Joan; daughter Elisa; his brothers, Leonard and Barry, and four grandchildren. For more information on services honoring Marvin Lord, contact his son Michael at: [email protected]







