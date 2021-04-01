Meet Kat Mateo, the casting director behind the Pyer Moss fashion shows





“We always try to mix it all up, just because I feel like there are just some weird connotations of, ‘Oh, if you’re not that size you can’t be a model or you can’t walk on the trail. If you don’t have that weight, you’re not going to look good in clothes, ”says Mateo. “That’s not how we approach our shows at all. It’s kind of like, ‘OK, what do the clothes look like? OK, let’s see a pool of so many different people. And see who would work and who wouldn’t. So, we really go there just wanting to see everyone. I’m a little blown away by how many people start with us, whether it’s a show or an open casting, and then end up with a deal with Wilhelmina. If we hadn’t given them this opportunity, they never really could have shown it. ” Jean-Raymond is the creative engine, but Mateo says they work so well together because they’re both dogged. “Sometimes I can see something in a model that he probably won’t see without his hair and makeup,” says Mateo. “So we’re going back and forth to find out who will look good next to each other; how do you make sure everyone shines? Everyone has a part in what the big picture will look like, so it’s good when you just don’t have a lot of people saying, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah’ to everything you say. “ Mateo never dreamed of working in model casting, an area that doesn’t have many women of color – Mateo is Afro-Latina. She says she always wanted to be a stylist and everything she did professionally was in an effort to make it happen. She interned at Essential Homme, a men’s magazine, before joining Pyer Moss, then left Pyer Moss to work for Black Frame as a fashion publicist. Mateo says she wanted to know more about the process for applying for clothing to brands, which is a big part of styling or helping a stylist. After Black Frame, she wanted to learn more about the current style and operation of magazines, so she found a job in the fashion closet at Marie Claire where she helped the accessories editor. Mateo says she was tasked with finding new designers and learned to be a real stylist. This was sprinkled with various shading and styling assistance jobs.

