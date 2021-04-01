All I wanna do is dress like I’m playing tennis at a fancy country club, Help





Photo credit: courtesy By Cosmopolitan Last summer, the athleisure label Year of ours released a collection of tennis with collar training tops and skirts (ahem, see below). When I saw the images splashing all over my IG feed, I immediately stopped scrolling because it was so cute ?! And once I saw the brand’s collection, I suddenly noticed that tennis-inspired clothing was everywhere: I saw polo shirts, pleated skirts and crew socks paired with white sneakers popping up on the reg around my neighborhood. (Okay, so maybe my sighting data was skewed because I lived near a popular local tennis court at the time, but still!) Yes, it was latest year, but if anything, brands are doubling the sports trend for 2021 and I’m here for it. Kule recently launched a tennis collection with retro-looking shorts, t-shirts and socks with racquets and bright green hues, Tory Sport’s the last straw has some of the prettiest A-line polos and skirts that look at home on a court, and even high-end designer Thom Browne is stepping into the trend with his adorable (and expensive) low waist tennis dresses. Others like Eleven by Venus Williams, All-terrain sport, and Manor of Ascot also offer practical performance clothing if you actually play, but want some oomph to fit your yard. Of course, one of the tennis-based OG fashion brands is Lacoste, named after French player Ren Lacoste, world No. 1 in the 1920s. I thought the preppy aesthetic was IF not me, and in a full 180 move, I’m now constantly scrolling the website and eyeing all of those crocodile logo designs. But alas, what is fashion if not to evolve your style, change your mind and realize that you really love polo shirts and skirts? I mean, the built-in shorts are actually really practical. You don’t even have to play tennis to keep up with the trend. While looking at all the cute clothes and accessories, I guarantee they will make you want to grab a racket and start working out. Below, I’ve rounded up a bunch of sports-inspired finds so you can channel your Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka this spring and summer. I am working on my swing and the topspin as we speak. The story continues Tennis shirts !!! They might not exactly be made to sweat, but if you’re going for a more casual, everyday sport-inspired look, these cute tees are. Tennis skirts !!! Even if you don’t hit the ball, the shorts built into these styles are worth it. No more stress when it comes to bending over or particularly windy days! This carefree feeling is priceless. Tennis dresses !!! While Outdoor voice exercise dresses are one of my favorites (the brand just launched a new one, btw!), you can also find a lot of pretty ones that are just as comfortable to wear. A-line or low-rise silhouettes give them shape, but these will definitely hold up if you do intense workouts in them. Crew socks !!! No tennis fit is complete without high socks, as they are the most common style worn by players. A website says that’s because taller socks absorb more sweat on your legs and better block clay dust that comes out of the court. Pick up a few trendy ones below and wear them with white Keds (highly recommend those in leather) or any other sports shoe. Tennis bracelets !!! They were actually called “eternity bracelets” before tennis player Chris Evert wore one in all of her matches in the ’70s, and from there it became the “tennis bracelet“Okay, so they’re not needed at all for playing or even wearing, but they’re so pretty to look at anyway. There are even more styles of jewelry that are inspired by sports. More tennis-inspired fashion !!! Sometimes it’s more about ~ ambiance ~ than design. Pastel knits or preppy shorts easily achieve a sporty look without being too literal. You might also like

