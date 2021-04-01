NEWS: Bowman named general manager of the 2022 US Men’s Olympic team





Blackhawks President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan bowman was named general manager of the 2022 United States Men’s Olympic Hockey Team. Bowman, in his 19th season with the Blackhawks and 12th as general manager, has been a member of the US Men’s National Team Advisory Panel since 2012 to help select players and staff for the US Men’s National Teams. Alongside Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who has been named deputy general manager of the United States team, and USA Hockey executive director of hockey operations John Vanbiesbrouck, he will build the staff and roster for the United States. Beijing Games, which will open on February 4, 2022..

“I am extremely proud and honored to play such a prestigious role for USA Hockey,” Bowman said in a statement. “It will be exciting to work alongside Bill, John and the rest of our advisory group as we build a group of American hockey players and add to the legendary tradition and legacy of Team USA. I look forward to passing it on. the Olympic spirit through the game of hockey as we select a team for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. “ “The Olympics exemplify a global community spirit throughout the sport, and we are incredibly proud that a member of the Blackhawks family is playing an integral role with USA Hockey as they represent our country on the world stage,” “President – general manager of the Blackhawks Danny wirtz said in a team statement. “Over the past 10+ years, we’ve seen firsthand how Stan’s leadership here in Chicago has fostered a team culture and lasting success that has helped develop hockey not only in Illinois, but in all the countries. We congratulate Stan on this exciting opportunity and look forward to seeing him fill both roles as he continues to build and develop the roster of the Blackhawks and, now, the U.S. team through the Olympic Winter Games of 2022 in Beijing. Tweet from @NHLBlackhawks: Congratulations to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan Bowman on being named General Manager of the 2022 United States Men’s Olympic Ice Hockey Team! pic.twitter.com/wW4rBEBr6D The US men’s team finished seventh at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, but NHL players did not participate. The United States finished fourth at the Sochi 2014 Olympics, the last time any NHL players appeared at the tournament. He lost in the gold medal match against Canada at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver. NHL players were able to compete in the Olympics for the first time since 2014 as part of the four-year extension of the NHL / NHLPA collective bargaining agreement that was ratified by the NHL Board of Governors and the ‘NHL Players Association July 10. pending an agreement between the NHL, NHLPA, the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation.







