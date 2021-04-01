White fashion influencer accused of scamming black-owned brand





A black fashion brand claims Danielle Bernstein’s We Wore What used her original design for a dress. Bernstein, who has previously been accused by others of stealing designs from smaller fashion designers, is accused of stealing Ngoni Chikwenengere, owner of a black-owned brand called We Are KIN. The quilt called Bernstein Sunday via Instagram, explaining how she sent her colleague and mega-influencer a silk strappy maxi dress from We Are KIN in June 2020, which she says was ripped off by We Wore What in March 2021. “I am really sad to have to say this, but I am the latest victim of WeWoreWhat and Danielle Bernsteins crusade against small designers – my heart is broken”, Chikwenengere said sure IG. “As you may know, I run a sustainable, ethical, black-owned brand, We Are KIN, with signature designs handcrafted to order.” Bernstein is 28 years old New York Times” Best Seller with 2.6 million subscribers on IG who has generated over $ 13 million in revenue at Macys in one year, Daily women’s clothing reported. “I don’t usually give gifts, but she has 2.5 million followers and I was flattered that she wanted to wear it and I was hoping to see some business behind her,” Chikwenengere wrote. At the time, Chikwenengere had only about 18,000 subscribers on IG. When fashion watchdog Diet Prada entered the conversation with his 2.5 million followers, it amplified Chikwenengere’s frustration. Is [Bernstein] does it live up to its old stuff? This time, a lasting brand owned by blacks [We Are KIN] says she fell victim to Danielle Bernstein’s favorite program, “Diet Prada declared on IG. “Now Bernstein posted a very similar dress as part of her [We Wore What] dropfor April 8. “ In August 2020, Bernstein was charged with robbing a small Brooklyn-based lingerie store, Great Eros. Co-Christina Viviani told Page Six that Bernstein scammed their signature tissue paper packaging for its peel-and-stick wallpaper product. I’m sick of being accused of stealing designs or content that I ABSOLUTELY DON’T HAVE. I’m fed up with screenshots of conversations without context or dates and being part of something that looks like something similar, Bernstein said, according to Diet Prada. These ridiculous claims for 15 minutes of fame are unfounded and unfair, she continued.









