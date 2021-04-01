Calvin Klein appoints Willy Chavarria to lead men’s design – Sourcing Journal





Calvin Klein’s new recruit reflects a new direction for the brand as it pivots to meet the style and social interests of Gen Z. Related Articles The heritage brand owned by PVH Corp. confirmed on Wednesday that designer Willy Chavarria has joined Calvin Klein as senior vice president of design for Calvin Klein North America and Global Essentials menswear. A spokesperson for Calvin Klein confirmed that Chavarria joined the company in late February. He reports to Jess Lomax, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Design, who joined the team in December. Chavarria is responsible for leading the conceptual vision and design of the seasonal collections for the Calvin Klein North America Apparel and Global Essentials Men’s lines. Based in Brooklyn, Chavarria is known in the industry for her concept designs and cinematic approach to design and presentation. In the collections of his eponymous brand founded in 2015, he explores silhouettes and fabrications as a means of expression. Chavarria, a native Californian who describes himself as white and Mexican, also infuses art and politics into the narrative, often partnering with organizations to promote social justice. Its Fall 2020 collection was titled “Eulogy” in honor of “the last remaining days of humanity on the planet” and reinforced the ideas of “gently respecting our Mother Earth”. The garments were made with sustainable fabrics sourced from Calik Denim and proprietary materials such as “Willy Chavarria by Recyctex”, a unique thermal filler material made from recycled bottles, plastics and nylon fishing nets. The Fall 2021 collection, meanwhile, was dense with wide silhouettes and nod to genderless basics. In 2020, Chavarria teamed up with Helper, a dedicated nonprofit organization that provides resources and advice to help people move from negative and antisocial behavior to positive, value-based alternatives. Chavarria raised funds for the organization by donating profits from a capsule collection. In addition, he created a uniform to better identify the group. Chavarria is also very experienced in designing commercial labels. He was responsible for the concept and design of Kanye West’s giant brand Yeezy. Chavarria was also the chief creative director of Dickies Construct, the brand’s best contemporary line. He also spent nine years designing for American Eagle and five years at Ralph Lauren.







