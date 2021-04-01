What fashion people wear during the lockdown





Contrary to what my Instagram profile would have you believe, I don’t dress everyday in crushed velvet turtlenecks and vintage rugby striped polo shirts. Most of the time my uniform consists of a seedy tie-dye Space jam crew neck (if you can even call it that, given that there is more elasticity in the neck, which puckers up rather than laying flat) and regardless of the pair of sweatpants which happens to be clean. In the interest of honesty, I admit that the pants don’t even have to be clean; it’s really more a question of closeness to me when I get up. And if there aren’t any pants nearby, sometimes I … don’t wear pants. The triumph and tragedy of working from home!

Considering the state of my own Instagram feed – teeming with prairie dresses and plaid pants – I wondered if my peers in the fashion industry were really dress every day, or if they, too, wore real clothes only occasionally, only for the ‘gram.

To find out, I asked fashion people what they wore most often in the last year of the lockout, and how that compared to what they wore most often before the world. , because we knew he was stopping.

Read on for a miniature time capsule of life (and fashion) in 2020 versus 2019, from five people who know more about clothing than anyone.

“Before the pandemic, I used to go to work in a fashion office every day when I worked at Moda Operandi. I often wore heeled sandals because I love the height they give me. My favorites were a pair of black leather strappy sandals by Yubi Official; they are easy to enter and they make every outfit look classy. Once I started working from home indefinitely, the idea of ​​walking for coffee (or taking my dog ​​for a walk) in heels wasn’t ideal. I quickly jumped on the chunky, quirky moccasin train and fell in love with an easy pair of Shop Peche. They’re low enough to casually walk around and high enough that my short legs look a bit longer. Now I can’t imagine going back to heeled boots or sandals. “- Cortne Bonilla, branded content editor at Vox and NY Mag

“In 2019, this checked blazer was constantly spinning in my wardrobe. I wore it over dresses, sweatshirts, with jeans, alone with a bra underneath, name it. It made me feel super powerful and somehow it went with everything. In 2020 my most worn item was a black sweatshirt. Funny, it shares a lot of the same qualities as the blazer, in that it goes with everything and makes me feel good to wear – it’s just a different kind of comfort. And unfortunately, I don’t even have the blazer anymore: when I realized I probably wouldn’t need much of my closet anymore, at least not for a while, I sold it to a store. consignment. Hopefully there will be some stronger blazers in the future (and I’ll probably wear it over that black sweatshirt I love so much). “- Amanda richards, plus size fashion writer and creator / host of Big Calf Podcast

“It’s funny looking back at all my favorite pieces from 2019 because I wanted to try new trends and wear colorful pieces like my favorites Regina Pyo Sheer Dress. It really reminds me of a time when things were normal, and personally I can’t wait until this summer when I hope to be able to wear it again while being outside. Like most people, when the pandemic first hit, I retreated to cozy rooms like tracksuits. TBH, I always wear my tracksuits at home all the time because it’s like giving a hug when you need it most. My ‘Empathy’ tracksuit is one of my favorites because of the brightly colored font and the message behind it. It just makes me happy. “- Nikita Ramsinghani Charuza, fashion editor, POPSUGAR

“I wore these Levi’s so much in 2019 and early 2020. They were purchased from Urban Outfitters as part of their Urban Renewal line. They are modified to have asymmetrical buttons on them. These days … they’re a lot tighter. This tracksuit from Urban Outfitters (the brand is something french…) brought me so much joy. It was a comfortable outfit that was very easy to wear and the touch of color was absolutely necessary. I get so many compliments on this set when I have coffee or go shopping. So glad I bought this set in March 2020 because a year later this is still my most worn item. “- Kelsey Kotzur, TikTok influencer

“From the Old Country (pre-pandemic), [I wore] wide brim fedoras. I rotated between two and wore one every day, one being from JJ Hats and the other from an old Kooples from a few seasons ago. They are trendy, add to my overall aesthetic and protect my face from that nasty sun. There’s a photo of me wearing one on set, just two weeks before the pandemic started. LOOK LIKE I AM NONCHALANT ON THE STATE OF THE WORLD. An innocent baby. Once I got back to work I tried wearing fedoras again and it just didn’t happen. Half of my face was already covered in a mask and felt like an old-fashioned bank robber. I turned into … well, whatever this [above photo] is. I called my overall appearance a “ end of summer camp counselor ” and this random Zara camo jacket went beautifully over anything I wore. Does it look good? Do i look good? We do not care!?! I don’t know what day it is and I leave my groceries in “quarantine” for three days before I feel safe to touch them. It suits this general mood. “- Jilian Bream, costume designer currently in production on The two others (HBO Max), SNL Costume Designer of the Motion Picture Unit (NBC)







