Informa Markets Fashion Announces 2021 Event Plans





Informa Markets Fashion, the powerhouse behind fashion business events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC, today announced a list of promising events for the remainder of 2021! Following the success of their MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando in February, they will return to Florida for Miami Swim Week, DESTINATION: MIAMI by COTERIEJuly 10-12, 2021 at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach. COTERIE will also be back in New York in September with confirmed dates to be announced shortly. The annual event takes place at the Javits Center, which is currently a popular hub for New Yorkers to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. We serve the diverse needs of the global fashion community across a variety of venues, event formats and sizes, says Kelly Helfman, Business President of Informa Markets Fashion. We will continue to announce events throughout the year to help retailers respond more effectively to the accelerating pace of consumer habits and demands and to give our brands a greater opportunity to move products, re-engage existing accounts and connect with new retailers. Informa Fashion Markets also returns to Las Vegas in August. MAGIC Las Vegas,PROJECT Las Vegas, andSOURCING at MAGIC will all be back at the Las Vegas Convention Center from August 9-11. Informa also announced that new, refreshed showroom experiences are on the way. Brands and shoppers can look forward to a refreshed presentation of the show with clothing for women, men and children showcased alongside shoes, accessories, household items and gifts. They will also continue their training sessions. The consistent delivery of security-focused events will continue to be of the utmost importance in 2021, Helfman said. As seen at MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando, this proof of concept guided by Informas AllSecure's security measures, will continue with the help of state, local and health authorities. While each event will require its own specific set of security measures, the industry can expect that all future planning and organization of our events will be conducted with the highest standards of security, hygiene and cleanliness. SOURCING at MAGIC, Informa Markets sourcing and supply chain event manufacturers, suppliers and service providers from apparel and footwear manufacturing, textiles and materials to components, supply chain and technology solutions, will also be returning to the Las Vegas Convention Center from August 8 to 11, 2021.







