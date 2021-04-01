Fashion
Buy beautifully embroidered oils from Margarita Mercantile
As far back as she can remember Celina Villarreal, founder and owner of Houston’s online store Margarita Mercantile, has a taste for business. As a child, the youngest of seven children would sit at a small table and chair (purchased by her father) and sell candy to customers of the family business in Monterrey, Mexico, where she grew up.
I was always with [my parents] during business trips, and I have always been able to interact with their employees, says Villarreal Houstonia. I was using [the table and chair] on the front line to learn business.
Years later, after a move to Houston, a career in law and multiple episodes of homesickness, Villarreal decided it was time to start his own business that honors his legacy.
Margarita Mercantile, at first glance, is a simple women’s boutique with brightly colored, intricately embroidered dresses and tops. However, for Villarreal it’s much more than that.
Villarreal sells huipiles, traditional Mexican dresses that are handcrafted in five states in central and southern Mexico: Oaxaca, Michoacn, Yucatn, Aguascalientes, and Chiapas. All of these areas have a rich history in the making of clothing.
I did not come with [the dress design]; it’s been part of my culture for years, says Villarreal.
Sure, everyone would love to wear a Chanel blazer or one of these Diane von Furstenburg wrap dresses, but for Villarreal nothing compares to a multi-generational clothing tailoring product, as each piece tells a different story.
It’s not like the dresses are made in mass production, Villarreal says. Each piece is handmade and unique; each piece reflects this [the dressmakers’] the surroundings are.
Whether you love a brightly colored dress, exquisite embroidery, or a simple top perfect for a summer barbecue, Villarreal has options for every Houston woman, including a new option for nursing moms. the Sadler Nursing Dress, who was recently seen on Astros in The Game’s Journalist and Her New Mom Julia morales, are designed for easy access for breastfeeding.
This dress was my idea, Villarreal said. I think it is very important, as a mom, to be able to breastfeed your child anywhere, comfortably; you always want to be pretty and fashionable.
Margarita Mercantile offers 13 different clothing styles in different colors, embroidery designs and prints, not to mention tops, wrap skirts and accessories. There are also adorable children’s clothing options and even men’s guayaberas. The inexpensive boutiques for children’s dresses are $ 120 and women’s dresses start at $ 150, but your money goes to a good cause.
A portion of Margarita Mercantiles’ profits go to Albergue Infantil Josefino, an orphanage in Oaxaca de Jurez, Oaxaca, Mexico. In addition, the benefits of some Villarreals campaigns, like her facial mask since last summer, go 100% to the refuge.
Don’t worry if you missed the first two campaigns, as Villarreal says, there will be more to come. Keep an eye out for Margarita Mercantiles Facebook and Instagram, which she says were the stores that saved grace during the pandemic. (As of June 2020, Villarreal has increased its online following by 121%, which has increased its sales by 30%.)
If it weren’t for Instagram and Facebook during Covid-19, she says, [Margarita Mercantile] would not be alive. “
Although Margarita Mercantile doesn’t have a physical storefront, you can spot Villarreals dresses at trunk shows and a casual boutique in town. In the meantime, shop for dresses, tops and more at margaritamercantile.com.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]