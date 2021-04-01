Buy beautifully embroidered oils from Margarita Mercantile

As far back as she can remember Celina Villarreal, founder and owner of Houston’s online store Margarita Mercantile, has a taste for business. As a child, the youngest of seven children would sit at a small table and chair (purchased by her father) and sell candy to customers of the family business in Monterrey, Mexico, where she grew up.

I was always with [my parents] during business trips, and I have always been able to interact with their employees, says Villarreal Houstonia. I was using [the table and chair] on the front line to learn business.

Years later, after a move to Houston, a career in law and multiple episodes of homesickness, Villarreal decided it was time to start his own business that honors his legacy.

Margarita Mercantile, at first glance, is a simple women’s boutique with brightly colored, intricately embroidered dresses and tops. However, for Villarreal it’s much more than that.

Villarreal sells huipiles, traditional Mexican dresses that are handcrafted in five states in central and southern Mexico: Oaxaca, Michoacn, Yucatn, Aguascalientes, and Chiapas. All of these areas have a rich history in the making of clothing.

I did not come with [the dress design]; it’s been part of my culture for years, says Villarreal.

Sure, everyone would love to wear a Chanel blazer or one of these Diane von Furstenburg wrap dresses, but for Villarreal nothing compares to a multi-generational clothing tailoring product, as each piece tells a different story.

It’s not like the dresses are made in mass production, Villarreal says. Each piece is handmade and unique; each piece reflects this [the dressmakers’] the surroundings are.

Whether you love a brightly colored dress, exquisite embroidery, or a simple top perfect for a summer barbecue, Villarreal has options for every Houston woman, including a new option for nursing moms. the Sadler Nursing Dress, who was recently seen on Astros in The Game’s Journalist and Her New Mom Julia morales, are designed for easy access for breastfeeding.

This dress was my idea, Villarreal said. I think it is very important, as a mom, to be able to breastfeed your child anywhere, comfortably; you always want to be pretty and fashionable.

Margarita Mercantile offers 13 different clothing styles in different colors, embroidery designs and prints, not to mention tops, wrap skirts and accessories. There are also adorable children’s clothing options and even men’s guayaberas. The inexpensive boutiques for children’s dresses are $ 120 and women’s dresses start at $ 150, but your money goes to a good cause.

A portion of Margarita Mercantiles’ profits go to Albergue Infantil Josefino, an orphanage in Oaxaca de Jurez, Oaxaca, Mexico. In addition, the benefits of some Villarreals campaigns, like her facial mask since last summer, go 100% to the refuge.

Don’t worry if you missed the first two campaigns, as Villarreal says, there will be more to come. Keep an eye out for Margarita Mercantiles Facebook and Instagram, which she says were the stores that saved grace during the pandemic. (As of June 2020, Villarreal has increased its online following by 121%, which has increased its sales by 30%.)

If it weren’t for Instagram and Facebook during Covid-19, she says, [Margarita Mercantile] would not be alive. “

Although Margarita Mercantile doesn’t have a physical storefront, you can spot Villarreals dresses at trunk shows and a casual boutique in town. In the meantime, shop for dresses, tops and more at margaritamercantile.com.