Loungewear boom isn’t over yet, new report finds – Sourcing Journal

One year after the start of the pandemic, has consumers’ thirst for loungewear diminished?

There are certainly a lot of them flooding the market. New loungewear collections from millennial-centric brands like lingerie brand ThirdLove and sustainable footwear brand Allbirds have injected fresh oxygen into the category. The list of denim brands that navigate home fashion continues to grow, including Levi’s, Lucky Brand, and most recently, Citizens of Humanity. And brands synonymous with comfortable feeling and lounging action, like Ugg and Juicy Couture, have seen a resurgence in relevance lately.

While unprecedented weather initially led homebound consumers to shy away from their everyday fashions – mostly anything that has a tailored waistband – for relaxed basics and stretchy bottoms, a new report from the company Edited retail analysis reveals how retailers and brands are preparing the loungewear category for a smooth transition in a post-pandemic world.

The homewear market may be a crowded space, but sales and increased product investment, Edited said, are signals that the category is “alive and well.”

New arrivals of women’s loungewear were down 3% year-over-year, although Edited said the drop was due solely to t-shirts. All other categories saw growth, especially sweatpants, which saw the most significant increase in investment with 72%. Edited attributed this spike to browsing fast fashion retailers in the market, especially UK retailers Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing.

Arrivals of men’s loungewear increased by 34% compared to last year. Graphic t-shirts and hoodies remain the dominant and global trends that are coming, Edited said.

And the category’s strong liquidation rates confirm that demand remains high. Sales for both sexes increased year over year, 9% for women and 68% for men. Women’s leggings – whether ribbed, seamless or models with split hems – are seeing the movement, while hoodies and sweatpants continue to resonate in the men’s category.

“Design details like oversized cuts, tie-dyeing and color blocking have all proven to be the top trends in motion so far this year,” said Edited.

And after

While the 21-22 Fall / Winter show was packed with party outfits, there was also a plethora of coordinating ensembles, raised knits, and comfy overlays that serve as a model for the future of the category.

The next avenue for loungewear is more adult and luxury – two themes that are already expressed in e-mail marketing from retailers to consumers.

Edited noted that campaigns focused on soft fabrics are “better suited” to women’s clothing lines, while several recent arrivals for men have used French terry to a similar effect. The soothing monochrome color stories also deliver a quality message.

The men’s category, in particular, should be upgraded. Edité named cashmere, plush and suede fabrications as trends to watch in men’s loungewear. Inspired by models for women, the knitted sets are also moving in the assortments for men. Neutral colors convey the warm story even on screens.

For contrast, look for neon yellow to inject youthful energy into loungewear. The color comes to life on staples like hoodies and track shorts adorned with text and slogan prints, Edited said.

While women’s ready-to-wear is deeply rooted in a 90s cycle, the decade is doomed to filter through loungewear. Expect to see matching designer ensembles paired with ultra-modern footwear – a look that Edited described as a “balanced mix of past and future.”

While loungewear silhouettes tend to be basic, retailers can create visually compelling stories by layering pieces. “Pairing different silhouettes like a high neck top with a t-shirt will bring some freshness to the basics in your assortment,” said Edited. For a more daring impact, try mixing prints.

And prep is perhaps one of the easiest trends to translate on the F / W 21-22 catwalks into loungewear. Edited said brands can “tap into preschool themes” by wearing sweaters and polo shirts with matching sweatpants.