Villa-Vogue fashion report: the history of the corset | Culture





For years, corset clothing has been linked to controversy. Emerging from the Western world in the early 16th century, the fitted undergarment was not always the harmless regency style trend as we know it today. Corsets have long been ridiculed as a patriarchal instrument of torture that distorted the female body. Nowadays, once degrading clothing has evolved to symbolize the empowerment of fashionable women rather than binding them. First of all, let’s go back to 1600 BC. Around this time, the corset started out as a sleeveless bodice that evolved into an undergarment with whalebone and steel ribs that encircled the ribs to compress the natural waistline. Why would anyone agree to squeeze between a metal sleeve, you ask? Two words – body image. To this day, both men and women struggle with body image. We’ve all been brought up watching TV and looking at magazine covers that portray unrealistic expectations of our appearance. Everyone has had that moment of looking in the mirror just to identify something to change. The business world loves it. They take insecurities and eat them for breakfast, proceeding with the invention of a new and improved waist trainer that will guarantee to make a skinny or new mascara formula to make it a pretty one. This is where the corset came into play. The shape of the corset has changed over the centuries depending on the body style. Want a slimmer waist but bigger hips? Wear a corset. Want sexier breasts or no hips at all? Wear a corset. The product has relentlessly evolved from longer varieties that covered the upper thighs to shorter versions centered around the waist. From the hourglass shape popular in the 1800s to the S-shape of the 1900s, corsets were meant to shape the body into distinct silhouettes based on how women were supposed to look at the time. The transition from malicious corsets to an empowering fashion statement began when discussions erupted about the detrimental effects they have on women’s health in the 19th century. The corset was in its prime and worn by all classes when the first negative statement was brought to public attention. Doctors began to blame the brace for respiratory disease, rib deformity, damage to internal organs, birth defects, and miscarriages. Needless to say, they weren’t wrong. During the 1960s there was a sudden shift towards healthy lifestyles which led to the corset being abandoned as an undergarment. Although they are no longer part of the daily routine of average women, they have never really gone out of fashion. In the 1970s, Vivienne Westwood began using corsets as part of her historicist punk aesthetic to promote female empowerment. Since then, Stella McCartney, Yves Saint Laurent, Tom Ford and Nicolas Ghesquiere at Balenciaga have experimented with corset-type tailoring in their designs. A big trend of 2021 is even to wear corsets over clothes rather than under them to represent its evolution into a symbol of free female sexuality. This transition can be one of the most inspiring in the fashion world, an uphill journey and all.

