Informa Markets Fashion announces event plans for the second half of 2021, including new markets, digital opportunities and a much anticipated return to large-scale events





NEW YORK, NY March 31, 2021 Informa Markets Fashion, host of a comprehensive portfolio of fashion business and apparel sourcing events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC, today confirmed the first listing of event dates scheduled for the second half of 2021. With a strategic approach to offer a greater variety of business opportunities to better meet the ever-changing needs of the industry, the schedule will include a combination of formats and locations – new and old – providing retail buyers with greater access points to discover new brands as well as new and refreshed audiences in a variety of markets. Building on the momentum created by MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando in February 2021, one of the first fashion events to safely bring a physical market back to the United States – Informa Markets Fashions’ schedule for the second half of 2021 will kick off with an elevated women’s complex and swim event aligned with internationally renowned Miami Swim Week, DESTINATION: MIAMI by COTERIE July 10-12, 2021 at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Plans for the return of the keystone event COTERIE, serving the contemporary high market of women, are well advanced for September 2021 and dates will be announced shortly. Further digital and regional event opportunities for the contemporary high market for women, as well as the trendy and contemporary markets for men and women will also be announced in the coming months. We serve the diverse needs of the global fashion community across a variety of venues, event formats and sizes, says Kelly Helfman, Business President of Informa Markets Fashion. We will continue to announce events throughout the year to help retailers respond more effectively to the accelerating pace of consumer habits and demands AND to give our brands a greater opportunity to move products, re-engage existing accounts and connect with new retailers. Informa Markets Fashion will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center in August with key events, MAGIC Las Vegas, PROJECT Las Vegas and SOURCING at MAGIC. The return of Informa Markets Fashions’ full marketplace to Las Vegas will give retailers the ability to discover unique brands and products across a wide range of product categories and price points, and provide brands with the much-needed ability to physically present products and collections to new and existing business partners. From August 9 to 11, 2021, MAGIC Las Vegas – the feminine and masculine trend and the young contemporary professional event – will be co-located alongside PROJECT Las Vegas – the classic and contemporary event for men and women. In addition to new and updated showroom experiences, as well as a full range of market information and training sessions throughout the two events, brands and buyers can also look forward to a refreshed presentation of the show with clothing for women, men and children presented alongside shoes and accessories. , household items and gifts for optimized merchandising and easier navigation in the living room. The consistent delivery of security-focused events will continue to be of the utmost importance in 2021, adds Helfman. As seen at MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando, this proof of concept guided by Informas AllSecure’s security measures, will continue with the help of state, local and health authorities. While each event will require its own specific set of security measures, the industry can expect that all future planning and organization of our events will be conducted with the highest standards of security, hygiene and cleanliness. SOURCING at MAGIC, Informa Markets Fashions’ sourcing and supply chain market event welcoming a global audience of manufacturers, suppliers and service providers, apparel and footwear manufacturing, from textiles and materials to components, supply chain and technology solutions, will also return to the Las Vegas Convention Center from August 8-11, 2021. Running concurrently with the live event and featuring a hybrid event approach for the segment of the sourcing and supply chain market, SOURCING at MAGIC Online will also return with its next digital event, offering even more variety in connection and commerce opportunities for brands and exhibitors before, during and after the live event, in addition to a wider reach with international communities returning to UK-based events s. Posted on March 31, 2021 Source: Informa Markets Fashion

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos