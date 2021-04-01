Must Read: Valentino Apologizes For Offensive Campaign, Willy Chavarria Has New Design Role At Calvin Klein





Looks from the Valentino spring 2021 collection. Photo: Imaxtree TThese are the stories that make the fashion headlines Wednesday. Valentino apologizes for his offensive campaign

Valentino has apologized and withdrew his new campaign featuring model Mitsuki Kimura after receiving criticism on Japanese social media platforms. In the ad, Kimura stands in heels on a piece of fabric that to many users resembled an obi, or kimono belt, a symbol of Japanese culture. Internet users denounced the placement of the belt on the ground and the fact that it was “trampled” by a model in shoes. {Fashion company} Willy Chavarria has a new design role at Calvin Klein

Willy Chavarria has joined the Calvin Klein team as senior vice president of design for Calvin Klein North America and Global Essentials Menswear. According to WWD, the designer, who launched his own eponymous menswear brand in 2015, quietly joined the brand in late February and reports to Jessica Lomax, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Design. {WWD} Bottega Veneta launches quarterly digital newspaper

Bottega Veneta has cut ties with social media and is replacing its news feed with a quarterly online magazine launched on Wednesday. Called Issue, the digital newspaper features fashion photography, music and videos, but no text. You can see the first number here. {Fashionista Inbox} An image from issue 01 of Bottega Veneta. Photo: courtesy of Bottega Veneta WDirector’s Issue third and final cover features Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell directed, photographed and styled her hair on Wcover of the director’s third and final issue. For her photoshoot titled “Home Alone”, the British director and actor played an eccentric housewife. Lynn Hirschberg interviewed Fennell for the accompanying story. In it, Fennell discussed the filming of “Promising Young Woman” during pregnancy and the issues of humanity explored in the film. {W Magazine} Photo: Emerald Fennell for “W” magazine Gabriela Hearst on the fight against climate change

Veronique Hyland introduced designer Gabriela Hearst for the April 2021 issue of It. Through a conversation about craftsmanship and the reuse of materials, Hyland highlighted how Hearst's work focuses on the traditional environmental definition of sustainability, as well as the social component of who makes the clothes. Hearst also shared how she will bring her commitment to green design to her new role at Chloe. {It}







