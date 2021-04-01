Glaring inequalities in the NCAA tournament bubble | Sports

Upon arriving at the NCAA Women’s Tournament in San Antonio, the nation’s top college basketball players saw markedly patchy amenities and accommodations compared to those offered to their male counterparts at the Men’s Tournament in Indianapolis.

The weight room for these Division I athletes consisted of a single stack of six pairs of weights and yoga mats stacked on a folding table. The masculine side, by comparison, looked more like the floor of a regular gym, including racks and platforms. As images of the weight training facilities went viral on social media, other disturbing information slowly emerged. Unlike the option-rich buffets served in the men’s bubble, the women were given small, prepackaged meals. The female teams also received less reliable COVID-19 antigen tests, while the male teams received the benchmark PCR tests. Even the women’s gift bags were less impressive, as they got a t-shirt and a water bottle, while the men got backpacks, full outfits and more. Rather than facilitate full media access in a year where coverage has already been stifled by the pandemic, the NCAA has further cut costs by choosing not to host the women’s tournament with photographers for the first two rounds, but has published thousands of photos from the opening games of the men’s tournament.

Unable to refute the clear gap between women’s and men’s gear, the NCAA initially hid behind a statement blaming the controlled environment for the pandemic and claiming the gap in weight facilities was due to the lack of space for equipment in the women’s bubble. . But that was quickly debunked by a video posted by Oregon sophomore Sedona Prince.

The NCAA has long been part of the problem. This is because the protections provided by Title IX to protect student-athletes from this kind of unequal treatment do not apply to the NCAA because it is a non-profit organization. While most of the colleges and universities that make up the NCAA receive federal funding, the NCAA itself does not. The NCAA has publicly stated in the past that it will voluntarily comply with Title IX mandates and today proclaims on its website that it strives to create an environment free from gender bias. But his words don’t always translate into meaningful action, and the NCAA has exploited this legal loophole for years.

While the NCAA has supported women’s sports as they have grown in popularity, there is no doubt that the NCAA has never given women the same support it gives men.

Even more blatantly, the NCAA has deemed women’s basketball still unworthy of its biggest financial prize: the bonuses paid to conferences for their teams’ victories in the NCAA tournament, which, in turn, spill over to the players. universities and colleges. From 1997 to 2018, the NCAA paid more than $ 1 billion to the top five men’s conferences. By comparison, the NCAA hasn’t contributed a dime for a single victory in the women’s tournament since 1982.

The rationale offered by the NCAA for this different treatment is that the women’s basketball tournament does not bring in enough revenue. But the NCAA has also failed to disclose what the revenue and costs of the women’s tournament are, let alone how they stack up against the men. Even though the numbers showed that the NCAA can’t economically justify the same level of bonus for the women’s tournament, it never provided a reason why it couldn’t reward wins in a more limited way. The NCAA recently confirmed that it is not advocating any changes to the bonus structure.

As others have argued, the NCAA’s refusal to reward team wins in the women’s tournament sends the message that it views women’s teams as less worthy, at least financially.

As the NCAA acknowledges in its own Title IX document, gender equality is not all about the money; it’s about benefits and opportunities. This includes benefits for the health, safety and well-being of players, especially since the NCAA has decided to move forward with March Madness amid a pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, the inequalities in the male and female bubbles have met with significant backlash from players, coaches, fans and the media. Dicks Sporting Goods has announced its willingness to bring trucks full of fitness equipment to the rescue in San Antonio. OrangeTheory Fitness has also offered to open its studios for private sessions and deliver floor and weight equipment.

In response to its public shame, the NCAA remedied the weight room problem by finding resources it previously lacked, seemingly overnight. To remedy a systematic problem, the NCAA must undergo systemic change. For this to happen, this dynamic of change cannot be stifled. For years, the NCAA seems to have operated under the assumption that it can escape unharmed when it treats women’s basketball as less than. This can no longer be the case. While the NCAA cannot be held legally responsible, it must be held socially responsible.

Finally, the NCAA itself must act on real and lasting change. Otherwise, the NCAA’s commitment as guarantor of Title IX protections will remain woefully superficial.