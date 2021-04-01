Connect with us

Fashion

Glaring inequalities in the NCAA tournament bubble | Sports

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


Upon arriving at the NCAA Women’s Tournament in San Antonio, the nation’s top college basketball players saw markedly patchy amenities and accommodations compared to those offered to their male counterparts at the Men’s Tournament in Indianapolis.

The weight room for these Division I athletes consisted of a single stack of six pairs of weights and yoga mats stacked on a folding table. The masculine side, by comparison, looked more like the floor of a regular gym, including racks and platforms. As images of the weight training facilities went viral on social media, other disturbing information slowly emerged. Unlike the option-rich buffets served in the men’s bubble, the women were given small, prepackaged meals. The female teams also received less reliable COVID-19 antigen tests, while the male teams received the benchmark PCR tests. Even the women’s gift bags were less impressive, as they got a t-shirt and a water bottle, while the men got backpacks, full outfits and more. Rather than facilitate full media access in a year where coverage has already been stifled by the pandemic, the NCAA has further cut costs by choosing not to host the women’s tournament with photographers for the first two rounds, but has published thousands of photos from the opening games of the men’s tournament.

Unable to refute the clear gap between women’s and men’s gear, the NCAA initially hid behind a statement blaming the controlled environment for the pandemic and claiming the gap in weight facilities was due to the lack of space for equipment in the women’s bubble. . But that was quickly debunked by a video posted by Oregon sophomore Sedona Prince.

The NCAA has long been part of the problem. This is because the protections provided by Title IX to protect student-athletes from this kind of unequal treatment do not apply to the NCAA because it is a non-profit organization. While most of the colleges and universities that make up the NCAA receive federal funding, the NCAA itself does not. The NCAA has publicly stated in the past that it will voluntarily comply with Title IX mandates and today proclaims on its website that it strives to create an environment free from gender bias. But his words don’t always translate into meaningful action, and the NCAA has exploited this legal loophole for years.

While the NCAA has supported women’s sports as they have grown in popularity, there is no doubt that the NCAA has never given women the same support it gives men.

Even more blatantly, the NCAA has deemed women’s basketball still unworthy of its biggest financial prize: the bonuses paid to conferences for their teams’ victories in the NCAA tournament, which, in turn, spill over to the players. universities and colleges. From 1997 to 2018, the NCAA paid more than $ 1 billion to the top five men’s conferences. By comparison, the NCAA hasn’t contributed a dime for a single victory in the women’s tournament since 1982.

The rationale offered by the NCAA for this different treatment is that the women’s basketball tournament does not bring in enough revenue. But the NCAA has also failed to disclose what the revenue and costs of the women’s tournament are, let alone how they stack up against the men. Even though the numbers showed that the NCAA can’t economically justify the same level of bonus for the women’s tournament, it never provided a reason why it couldn’t reward wins in a more limited way. The NCAA recently confirmed that it is not advocating any changes to the bonus structure.

As others have argued, the NCAA’s refusal to reward team wins in the women’s tournament sends the message that it views women’s teams as less worthy, at least financially.

As the NCAA acknowledges in its own Title IX document, gender equality is not all about the money; it’s about benefits and opportunities. This includes benefits for the health, safety and well-being of players, especially since the NCAA has decided to move forward with March Madness amid a pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, the inequalities in the male and female bubbles have met with significant backlash from players, coaches, fans and the media. Dicks Sporting Goods has announced its willingness to bring trucks full of fitness equipment to the rescue in San Antonio. OrangeTheory Fitness has also offered to open its studios for private sessions and deliver floor and weight equipment.

In response to its public shame, the NCAA remedied the weight room problem by finding resources it previously lacked, seemingly overnight. To remedy a systematic problem, the NCAA must undergo systemic change. For this to happen, this dynamic of change cannot be stifled. For years, the NCAA seems to have operated under the assumption that it can escape unharmed when it treats women’s basketball as less than. This can no longer be the case. While the NCAA cannot be held legally responsible, it must be held socially responsible.

Finally, the NCAA itself must act on real and lasting change. Otherwise, the NCAA’s commitment as guarantor of Title IX protections will remain woefully superficial.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: