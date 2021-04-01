Why my NBA dress code inspiration was Ike Diogu of the Warriors, not Kelly Oubre

The black style in the early 2000s was all about getting bigger and stronger. I was wearing 5XL t-shirts and Girbaud jeans with the suspenders. They had to match the hat and they had to match the shoes. Red, blue, black? It didn’t matter as long as everything was in place from head to toe. I also rocked the Sean John velor suits, which had enough fabric to safely perform a basic jump. I saved up for two years to have a gray one that I had seen on display in a clothing store in Berkeley. I was 6 foot 9, probably weighed 205 pounds, but no one said anything.

All this to say that I was unfortunately not prepared for the new NBA dress code when I was drafted into the D-League in the fall of 2006.

Courtesy of Rod Benson

For a certain context, in 2005 David Stern announced an NBA dress code as a means of “cleaning up” the league. The announcement was met with a huge and justified backlash from gamers and the black community at large. In America, dress codes have always been racist and sexist. When I was at UC Berkeley, dress codes prevented me and other blacks and browns from going to certain clubs in San Francisco. Each club had a strict rule of dress shoes, so black people started wearing Steve Maddens because they looked pretty dressy but weren’t uncomfortable. Soon the same clubs adopted a “Steve Maddens Free” policy. These invented guidelines were designed to become more specific and restrictive whenever black people find ways to work with what was considered proper – a situation blacks have experienced since we began our time in America.

NBA players immediately recognized their new dress code as being more identical. At the very least, these guys could afford some expensive new costumes that fit the bill. The rest of us in the NBA equivalent of the minor leagues were grappling with the same racist politics and no way to afford to revamp our entire wardrobe. I remember watching a Warriors game and seeing Ike Diogu on the bench wearing a very tall but compliant basic black polo shirt. Stars were starting to dress like the famous people they were, and everyone was just trying to figure out what to wear.

I quickly realized that the code was more about the outfit itself, rather than the size of the outfit. It was important because I was so broke that I couldn’t even afford my own food. My D-League check was $ 400 every two weeks. I couldn’t buy LeBron James’ tie clip, let alone his perfect fit. I determined that I needed only one black polo shirt and a pair of shoes and I would be fine. Then I ran into another dress code issue: the city of Austin.

At that time, Austin, Texas was going up. I was happy to be drafted for the Austin Toros. Austin was the location of a recent season of “The Real World”. I had certainly heard of bars like The Dizzy Rooster and the other 6th Street hot spots. When I arrived, I quickly gleaned that if the NBA dress code was racist, then Austin’s dress code policy was pretty darn close to Jim Crow.

I couldn’t go anywhere with the clothes I owned. The only places I could go were the clubs and bars which had mostly black customers. I certainly wasn’t expecting this, because everyone kept telling me Austin was the “Berkeley of the South”. I think they really underestimated the “southern” part of this distinction. The city was very segregated and I was left out with limited options. So when I went shopping for clothes, I ended up having to adapt both dress codes at the same time so that I didn’t have to buy double the outfits.

What came out of my search for the right outfit was a pair of 501 Levi’s, a Foot Locker branded polo shirt, size XL, and a pair of the worst shoes Men’s Wearhouse had to offer with my budget of $ 200. The shoes were brand new and still looked like something you would find under a freeway overpass. There was a bit of JB Smoove stand-up over having terrible shoes that look ‘turned up’ and all of my teammates used to refer to that when they saw me show up for games.

They could make their jokes on me, but honestly all of us in the D-League were trying to sound professional, and few of us had the resources. It was incredibly unfair, looking back. In the end, we made it work and I finally walked into all the bars. People even forgot about the shoes once I started playing well. What never got old was that we all only had one or two games and over 50 games to play, so we wore the exact same thing every day. It reminded me of when I was a kid and I only had one church outfit except my grandma didn’t choose this one for me and I didn’t fit my little one brother.

Over the next two years, brands other than Foot Locker began to offer plus size sizes. My wardrobe grew and the sizes shrank because, well, I was able to find things that were really right for me for the first time. I wouldn’t say I had “style”, but I was certainly able to dress in code easier and easier. Winter 2006 I was dressed like a sailboat and spring 2008 I looked like an advertisement for Banana Republic.

Courtesy of Rod Benson

I fully realized the change that was happening in a post-training reunion at training camp with the Indiana Pacers. In the D-League, everyone hated mandatory meetings that had nothing to do with basketball, and in the NBA it seemed no different. People weren’t paying their full attention until the woman leading the meeting asked, “How many of you hate the NBA dress code?”

No one raised a hand insistently, but the clear feeling was, “Yeah, f-ka suit and tie.”

“Well,” she said, “I’m a stylist and we can add your personal style to these costumes. In fact, we can make dress code compliant clothes that are more to you than just a gray suit. “

Some guys didn’t care, but others, including me, woke up to the idea. Remember, I didn’t have the money to perform, but I got a lot of inspiration that day on what beautiful clothes might look like in my own life. I imagine this conversation, led by stylists and other avant-garde trendsetters, was taking place in NBA locker rooms across the country.

It accelerated from there. NBA players were finding small ways to regain control of the NBA dress code faster than the NBA could respond. Guys were getting crazy linings on their suits. All of a sudden came a pair of ripped jeans with a blazer and a Van Halen T-shirt. You can’t get mad at a well-fitting shirt with Eddie Van Halen on it, right? If it was well adjusted, the NBA could not say anything.

From this deduction, new brands were formed. Streetwear has taken on a whole new meaning. I started my own clothing line at the time and went to Agenda show in New York where I witnessed the birth of joggers. I couldn’t believe it. Publish made pants that were technically khaki but looked like sweatpants and appeared to comply with the dress code. Brands like Supreme, Black Scale, The Hundreds and others were making pants that would have been called “skinny jeans” by everyone I knew just two years ago. The transition was so quick that my head was spinning trying to keep up.

Once the generation that was in middle school and high school when the dress code was implemented made their way into the NBA, it was a wrap. In addition to the booming social media landscape the NBA was embracing, young players like Russell Westbrook never felt oppressed by the dress code. It was an opportunity to dress up and be totally unique. I firmly believe that a brand like Off-White and its luxury roots could not have flourished without the NBA dress code. There was no way to stop the wild choices of players at this point without sounding completely racist.

Above all, the dress code has proven once again that in the face of policies that do not match our values, blacks ALWAYS overcome and innovate. It really is a super power to make lemons out of lemonade over and over again. We showed the plan to the young players. We not only redefined what code meant, but we also built a foundation for future generations to harness their individuality.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for GQ

And of course, there was another unintended benefit to the NBA dress code. I remember going to Las Vegas in 2007, and if you weren’t wearing a dress shirt, pants, and shiny black shoes, you couldn’t get into any club. Now you can wear Vans and a T-shirt almost anywhere on the strip. It’s a change that has taken hold in all the clubs that want to be considered “cool”. This obviously doesn’t mean that every bar and club has evolved, but it certainly makes places with strict, random dress codes even worse. Yeah, I’m looking at you in Scottsdale, Arizona with your stupid “no Jordans” rule, and you American Junkie in Hermosa Beach with your “no sportswear” rule.

So 15 years later, I can still criticize David Stern for his dress code intentions while celebrating what came of it. It’s nice to see that black haute couture ownership is at an all time high. We financially capitalize on our own style while pushing the boundaries of what haute couture is considered to be. As long as we are able to challenge cultural and creative norms, who knows? Maybe dress codes will one day cease to exist. For my part, I am all for that.





