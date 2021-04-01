A dress rehearsal for Hartford Athletic | Sports

HARTFORD Harry Watling wanted the first day of the Hartford Athletics preseason schedule to feel different.
So, the first-year coach made sure that the Blue and Green teams’ intra-squad scrum at Dillon Stadium on Wednesday was anything but a traditional pre-season day.
It would have been very easy to do it in a training session, Watling said. But we wanted to do it under the lights, wanted the owner to be here, we wanted the whole front office team here. Bring in the officials, the music and feel it.
The sensation Watling was referring to was that of a regular season game. To mimic this, chants were played around the stadium, Brass Bonanza was played after a goal and PA announcer Lance Reiser was on hand to perform the traditional team introductions.
And although they were not allowed into Dillion Stadium, a handful of fans representing athletics various fan groups watched the fray from outside the stadium gates.
Even Mother Nature played her part on Wednesday, providing consistent rain to give the team a variable to contend with.
If anything, it was a perfect test of what to see in the season, said team captain Danny Barrera. Sometimes this ground is a little wet and it is really difficult to manage. You really need to increase your level of concentration.
Each team was made up of players already signed for the upcoming season, as well as players who got a tryout at training camp and preseason thanks to their invitational track and field combine performance at the start of the season. March.
The blue team, who wore white on Wednesday, won a 1-0 victory.
Trial rider Andrew Nino scored the goal. He received the ball in the penalty area on a cross kick and slipped a shot past goalkeeper Carlos Merancio in the lower left corner at the end of the first period, the scrum was split into three 25-minute periods .
I watched the goal five times upstairs, said Watling. The goal was absolutely everything we worked on. Barrera in the pocket, (Sebastian) Elney running up the front. Good whipped and rough ball on the surface of the box, then the second runner arrives. So, really happy with that.
Besides the goal, Watling said he liked some of the creativity he sees in terms of ball movement. At the same time, he thinks there are things that still need to be worked on.
I think we need to play at a faster pace, he said. We need to be able to play at a pace that makes the opposition uncomfortable. I think we absolutely have to learn to get the ball back earlier in these moments and in these phases when oppositions are building or trying to break.
Watling was announced as the new athletics head coach on January 13. He arrived in Connecticut on March 13, two days before training camp began. During the short time he physically spent with the club, Watling liked what he saw.
The buy-in has been exceptional from the players, said Watling. You can’t fault any of them. It’s a wonderful group. This will be tested throughout the year. When we lose a match, which will be tested, the group’s belief will be tested. They matched my mentality of being all-in and they probably went one more and more of that.
Likewise, the players liked what they saw from their new coach.
I think the transition has been very smooth, said Barrera. He came, I mean, he knows the game really well and implements his style of play. I think everyone picked him up and ran with it and really tried their best to do their job.
While there are plenty of new faces on the list of 17 signed players, only six were on the squad last year, Barrera believes the squad has gelled since training camp began. One of those new faces, goaltender Jeff Caldwell, agrees with his teammate.
There’s a lot to incorporate, said Caldwell, who signed with the team on Jan.27. But you can see the philosophy, you can see it coming together. You can see boys trying to apply it and doing it right. Sometimes that won’t be the case in 14 days. But, you can see the ideas are there, and when it looked good tonight, it looked great. And of course, sharpen it from here.
Athletic have five traditional games remaining this preseason, including battles at Major League Soccers New York City FC on April 10 and Atlantic Division foe New York Red Bulls II six days later.
Hartford begins the regular season on April 30 at the Red Bulls II.