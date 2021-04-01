Connect with us

Fashion

Best strappy dresses 2021: shop stylish strappy dresses for any occasion

2 mins ago

Slip dresses have achieved iconic wardrobe status, and they’re here to stay. Julia Cherruault for Observer

The slip dress will forever be associated with ’90s fashion and iconic ensembles worn by Kate Moss, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Gwyneth Paltrow and Naomi Campbell, but the effortless minimalist look is far from dated. The lingerie-inspired dress has become a staple of the timeless wardrobe; it’s one of those easy pieces that effortlessly goes from day to night, depending on how you accessorize.

A slip dress is suitable for more formal nightly occasions, if you perhaps pair it with a delicate heel and delicate jewelry, but it is equally appropriate during the day or for more casual events, with combat boots, simple flats or even sneakers. You can add a leather jacket or blazer, or layer a white tank top or t-shirt underneath if you’re trying to cover up a bit.

A truly iconic Kate Moss moment at the 1995 Met Gala, because slip dresses are nothing if not versatile!

Now that it’s spring and the temperatures are starting to rise, the slip dress is sure to be a staple in our wardrobes because it is also extremely comfortable and versatile. Plus, we always adapt to wearing real clothes again, and the silky dress is kind of like wearing a raised nightgown in the best possible way. Jeans always feel… ambitious, to say the least.

From a black lace bodycon dress and ditsy floral mini, to a simple satin maxi and a pale pink keyhole, these are our favorite stylish dresses for any occasion possible right now.

Khaite.

Khaite Leandra lace-trimmed satin maxi dress

This simple black lace trimmed midi dress is everything we’ve ever wanted in a silky slip dress. $ 698, The Outnet.

Flower of Evil.

Fleur du Mal keyhole bias straps dress

This pink rose dress, with an alluring keyhole detail, works at night with a pair of strappy sandals or during the day with a jacket and sneakers. $ 445, Flower of Evil.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas Menorca Mint Women’s Print Dress

One of the best things about strappy dresses is that they are really comfy, yet so chic. The subtle mint green print adds to day-night flexibility. $ 300, Alejandra Alonso Rojas.

Line.

The Row Santi floral-print silk slip dress

We love the understated floral print and the slightly flared hem of this feminine dress. $ 870, The Outnet.

Pineapple.

Abacaxi Marigold Sunset silk slip dress

Tie-dye isn’t just for quarantine projects, as evidenced by this multi-colored babydoll dress. There is also a drawstring, so you can go for a potential ruched look, if you like. $ 425, Pineapple.

Mm6 Maison Margiela.

Mm6 Maison Margiela Lace-Trimmed Maxi Dress

Those with a sense of drama won’t be able to resist this lace-trimmed maxi, which has a slightly more structured silhouette than your traditional strappy dress, and certainly suits more formal occasions. $ 274, Net to wear.

Enza Costa.

Enza Costa Ribbed Stretch Midi Slip Dress

This ribbed midi is ideal if you opt for a relaxed and understated style. $ 112 The Outnet.

The Agency.

L’Agence Jodie strappy dress

There are countless ways to wear this off-white V-neck look; it’s a real classic, and you will need it so much. If you’re going for a more casual vibe, we recommend opting for a tank top or white t-shirt underneath.$ 495, The agency.

Saint Laurent.

Saint Laurent leopard-print silk and lace mini dress

Make a serious sartorial statement with this leopard print and lace accent mini madness. $ 1,990, Net to wear.

Nili Lotan.

Nili Lotan – Bias cut silk charmeuse slip dress

A simple lilac dress that we personally think will be a vacation wardrobe staple. $ 545, Nordstrom.

Reformation.

Reformation Ventura Dress

An adorable blue floral mini dress that could still be one of our favorite prints. $ 98, Reformation.

Cami NYC.

Cami NYC Aaliyah Beaded Evening Dress

The center slit keeps this long white dress from looking too bridal, and we love the pearl buttons. $ 220, Net to wear.

Cuyana.

Cuyana silk slip dress

It’s not always easy to get enough support with a slip dress, but this terracotta-colored model from Cuyana has a paneled back that works great with bras. $ 195, Cuyana.

Theory.

Theory Dress Satin twill midi dress

This spaghetti strap midi silhouette is a 90s glide moment, in the best possible way. We love that it’s navy blue instead of black, which makes it a more acceptable daytime ensemble. $ 162, The Outnet.

All the saints.

AllSaints Bryony Mutare Babydoll Dress In Floral Print

A dark floral is perfect for this time of year. $ 149.25, Nordstrom.

River on the left.

River Left Saint Germain Nightgown Dusty Rose

Yes, this mini pink is real sleepwear, but besides being the cutest nightgown ever, it’s also intentionally made with thicker silk so that it’s not see-through, de so that you can wear it as an adorable button down dress, too. $ 278, Left river.

Max Mara.

Max Mara + Leisure Talete washed-satin midi dress

If you’re looking for a babydoll dress with slightly thicker straps, look no further than this chic midi, which just might be the perfect shade of blue. $ 335, Net to wear.

The most elegant evening dresses for all occasions

