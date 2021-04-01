Baxter of California Introduces New Styling Paste To Shape Any Style





ANGELS, April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Baxter of California, the original expert in grooming for men, presents the latest product in his line of all-star hairstyles: the Styling paste. The brand new producthas an easy-to-use and versatile liquid formula for even application, combining all the benefits of high, modern styling without the hassle of breaking down or clumping in the hair.

California Baxter

“Our new styling paste fills a gap we’ve noticed in our hair care and styling portfolio,” says Nathan Cook, Brand Manager at Baxter of California. “The guys have asked us for a versatile styling product that provides flexible medium hold all day long, and the styling paste responds to that with a smooth, semi-matte finish that makes it ideal for any setting job, happy hour or anything else. a day at the beach. “ The new styling paste contains a host of moisturizing and hair-friendly ingredients, including: Cactus extract , which is rich in oily oils that add thickness to the hair, while keeping the hair healthy by nourishing each strand.

, which is rich in oily oils that add thickness to the hair, while keeping the hair healthy by nourishing each strand. Agave to deeply condition hair, while natural sugars absorb moisture to keep hair frizz-free throughout the day (perfect for the warmer months).

to deeply condition hair, while natural sugars absorb moisture to keep hair frizz-free throughout the day (perfect for the warmer months). Ginseng, which contains nutrients known to improve scalp health, helping to strengthen hair follicles while preventing thinning and breakage. This easy-to-use, easy-to-use travel product takes the worry out of your daily routine by ensuring that the style you want holds and that the product can be washed off quickly in the shower when it’s ready to go fresh every day. », Declares Ananda pipes, Master Barber at Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in West Hollywood. “Plus, it’s formulated with natural ingredients that really help nourish hair, hydrate hair, and support overall hair health.” To launch Styling Paste at Baxter Finley Barber and Shop, as well as a wide range of hair salons and lifestyle stores around the world, Baxter of California partnered with a group of Angels-based artists for the creative campaign including international muralist Tommii lin , spray paint specialist DJ Neff and mixed media artist @BumbleBeeLovesYou. The campaign will be introduced from baxterofcalifornia.comand the Instagram brand page, with key retailers including Nordstrom and Amazon, and in key hair salons across the country, such as Baxter Finley barber & Shopin West Hollywood, Ban Barber Co. in Chicago and The barbers’ salonin Massachusetts. The vision and inspiration of the artists are intended to showcase Baxter of California LA-inspired uniqueness and individuality, which are essentially at the heart not only of this product launch, but of the brand’s philosophy as a whole. “Baxter of California is an iconic brand deeply rooted in Angels“Adds Cook.” With this launch and the integration of some of our favorites So Cal artists, we hope to show that we all have the power to shape our own styles, not just with hair, but for big life issues like what we do, where we live, who we love and so on. “ SURE BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA: Since 1965, Baxter of California was a pioneer in understanding and meeting personal care needs. Our line of hair, skin, shave and body essentials as well as lifestyle products are all tested and tested by master barbers in our award winning Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Angels. Our products are engineered for quality and versatility to provide consumers with everything they need to be confident who they are. BaxterofCalifornia.com@BaxterofCa#LifeLivedTrue EDITORIAL / MEDIA REQUESTS: For all media inquiries, including sample requests, please contact Max Kennedy at [email protected] Similar Images bater-of-californias-all-new.jpg

Crash California brand new styling paste SOURCE Baxter of California







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos