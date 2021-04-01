5 designers to know during Seoul Fashion Week fall 2021

A little over a year ago, Seoul Fashion Week became one of the first major fashion events to fall victim to the coronavirus. Due to the fact that South Korea was a hotspot for the pandemic, the announcement of its postponement came while Paris Fashion Week was still underway. While the situation in South Korea is currently stable, the organizers of the week have been keen to ensure that this season’s events run as responsibly as possible, with all shows being broadcast live without an audience. Yet what emerged from those limits was a surprising amount of creativity, with many of the week’s exceptional collections coming from younger and emerging voices.

Under normal circumstances, the majority of shows would take place in the awe-inspiring setting of the Dongdaemun Design Plaza designed by Zaha Hadid which, while practical, offers little room for designers to experiment with the presentation of their collections. The widest variety of backdrops has therefore emerged this season, with designers exploring locations ranging from the sacred halls of the National Museum of Korea to the lush green surroundings of Han Riverside Park, offering them the possibility of a more cohesive world. building next to each collection. This mix of locations showcased more of what Seoul has to offer as the design capital, although the week’s organizers would do well to continue even when normalcy returns.

Highlights came through familiar faces such as previously LVMH nominee Minju Kim, who showed off the program; more established Korean names like LIE; and a number of emerging talents, including Hanacha Studio and Painters. Together, they have created an eclectic mix that reflects the rich patchwork of style scenes that have made Seoul a fashion capital.

Find here the five designers to know for the fall 2021 season of Seoul Fashion Weeks.

LIE

As one of the most established names on the Seoul Fashion Week calendar, designer Chung Chung Lee of LIE exhibited his collection in the colossal plaza outside the National Museum of Korea. It was an epic setting suitable for an outing that featured immaculately cut and immediately desirable outerwear and outerwear. A number of particularly compelling pieces were inspired by horseback riding, including a short, belted coat with a crossed shoulder detail and saddle-style leather bags dripping with pom poms, buckles and even stirrups. The most fun accessory? A whip.

Minjukim

The biggest Korean fashion achievement in recent years, Minju kimDeliciously frilly smocked dresses and charming oversized coats went global after emerging as the well-deserved winner of Netflixs Next in fashion contest, winning $ 250,000 from Net-a-Porter to launch a new collection on its site. Although Kim primarily chooses to show off her calendar, she created her fall 2021 collection with a sleek lookbook that allowed her to give a sharper, more graphic touch to her feminine design signatures. (Highlights included embellished rabbit knits, cardigans with abstract cut-out flowers inspired by Edward Scissorhands, and a series of frill dresses with oversized shoulders and Peter Pan collars.) She might be one of the more names. known of the week, but with a collection that has continued to push the dial forward, Kim is clearly not resting on her laurels.

Courtesy of Hanacha Studio

Hanacha Studio

A graduate of the London College of Fashion, Hana Cha de Hanacha Studio emerged as one of the highlight weeks with a collection that merged dramatic silhouettes with pictorial prints to form a distinctive, dark and romantic ensemble. While the designer is known for her intellectual perspective, she recently completed a doctorate at Hong-ik University in Seoul on the relationship between the Bauhaus movement and fashion, there was a lightness of touch present in the bangs. of crystal that line the hems of coats and jackets and paint-splattered denim pieces. This week, Cha has established herself as an exciting new talent to watch out for.

Soon

While Seoul was one of the first forefront of genderless clothing, there is still a rich tradition of inventive men’s tailoring present in the city thanks to long-standing brands like Mnn and Caruso. The new name on the block is designer HyunHo Kim from Soon, who showed off her quirky couture collection at dusk under a bridge on an island in the Han River. Balancing comfort with sleazy, dandy-esque glamor and a final dose of Dickens’ mess, his fall collection consisted of three-piece suits and pea coats cut from washed linens and treated denims, while Junya quilting elements -esque have received a new update via exposed and asymmetrical stitching. fixings. It was interesting to see a menswear designer stand out as one of the most intriguing voices of the week, especially with a collection that was as creative as it was coveted.

Painters

This season’s wild card was Painters, the brainchild of designer Won Jeon, who received the H&M x London College of Fashion Design Award in 2015 before setting up his label three years ago. Having emerged as one of Seoul’s most witty and playful designers, Jeons signature topsy-turvy proportions, kaleidoscopic eye for color and unexpected textures were in full swing. Distorted, bulbous dresses wrapped around the body in cloud-like cottons and shiny black linings, while a particularly memorable piece cut from fluffy gray faux fur featured a kangaroo-like protrusion at the waist. as attractive as it is bizarre. It looks like the emerging trend of oversized, enveloping proportions is one that Jeon is fully embracing.